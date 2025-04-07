LOUD Capital Acquires Infinite CXO to Launch LOUD Collective: A Comprehensive Business Value Ecosystem

An entire business building ecosystem with a house of wisdom. Welcome to the launch of LOUD Collective The LOUD Collective Leadership Team

LOUD Capital proudly announces the launch of LOUD Collective, a full-service ecosystem to drive business growth from inception to exit.

The creation of LOUD Collective marks a transformative moment in our mission to redefine how businesses accelerate growth.” — Aaron Boggs, CEO

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUD Capital is delighted to announce the formation of LOUD Collective , a full-service value solution designed to accelerate businesses from inception to exit. The acquisition of Infinite CXO , a leader in on-demand fractional executives, yields expanded networks and complementary resources. Together, this positions LOUD Collective as a powerful one-stop-shop platform for businesses to accelerate market presence and optimize operational performance.LOUD Capital Managing Partners Navin Goyal and Buffy Alegria will work with Infinite CXO’s co-founders Jack Shade and Aaron Boggs to form the new company, LOUD Collective. Aaron Boggs will become LOUD Collective CEO. Paula Marez will be the Chief Operating Officer and will ensure the smooth transition and integration of the newly formed company.“The creation of LOUD Collective marks a transformative moment in our mission to redefine how businesses accelerate growth,” said Aaron Boggs, CEO. “By merging our strengths, LOUD Collective will empower businesses with unparalleled support and resources, guiding them through every stage of their journey.”Under LOUD Collective, Infinite CXO will now function as the LOUD CXO business unit, providing top-tier on-demand FlexExecsTM and FlexTechsTM. The LOUD CXO group, including Executive Partners Erik Hawkinson, Jason Skidmore, John Valentino, and Christine Wallace, will continue to offer services designed to assess and accelerate business value. LOUD CXO Executives will support clients and portfolio companies by taking on roles such as Fractional C-suites, Interim Executives, or Business Accelerators.Through LOUD Ventures, Navin and Buffy will continue to back transformative companies that embrace purpose and drive profit. With deep financial, operational, and entrepreneurial expertise, the team partners closely with founders to build scalable businesses while solving real-world problems.LOUD leverages strong relationships with capital partners, industry leaders, and strategic networks to support growth.“We’re thrilled to formally unite our LOUD Lift program under the LOUD Collective platform, expanding what began as a support system for our portfolio companies into a full-scale platform for scalable impact,” said Buffy. “This strategic acquisition of human capital brings seasoned, flexible executives and a robust suite of business acceleration services into our ecosystem — enhancing our ability to build alongside founders and unlock transformative value. At LOUD, we've never followed the traditional venture playbook. We've reimagined the model to be holistic, hands-on, and founder-first. With this expanded platform, we're empowering entrepreneurs and growth-stage businesses with the leadership, resources, and capital they deserve to scale with clarity and purpose, from discovery to delivery.”LOUD Lift will serve as the business transformation and leadership development arm of LOUD Collective, focused on helping companies strengthen internal operations, align leadership teams, and cultivate high-performing cultures. Under the leadership of Jack Shade and Ryan Retcher, this business unit delivers a comprehensive suite of services — including EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System) implementation, tailored business transformation workshops, peer groups, and executive performance coaching — all designed to drive clarity, accountability, and long-term, sustainable growth across organizations.Navin Goyal, M.D., will continue to create content for leaders, businesses, and students eager to learn what happens behind the scenes in venture and adopt mindset shifts for greater productivity and fulfillment. His growing LinkedIn community and newsletter, Underdogs Don’t Stop, will expand into other mediums, such as podcasts and webinars. “There’s an opportunity to share deeper experiences and turn them into actionable insights for personal and business growth. With the collective experience in our LOUD network, we want to share - and bring others in - to uncover the wisdom often kept behind closed doors,” Navin shared.In total, LOUD Collective will comprise nearly 100 portfolio companies, clients, and strategic partners poised for rapid scalability. LOUD Collective is a growing ecosystem of leaders, investors, innovators, and changemakers dedicated to creating massive value across financial, social, and global outcomes.About LOUD CapitalLOUD Capital fuels bold ideas with capital, expertise, and community. Rooted in values of curiosity, collaboration, and real-world experience, LOUD partners with entrepreneurs to build meaningful, lasting businesses. LOUD is a firm and a philosophy that drives progress through intentional action, deep relationships, and a long-term commitment to growth beyond capital.About Infinite CXOInfinite CXO delivers flexible, on-demand C-suite leadership through a collaborative partnership model designed to unlock a company’s full potential. With a deep bench of seasoned executives across every major function, Infinite CXO provides fractional and interim leadership that quickly drives value. The firm has cultivated a strong culture of high-performing business builders dedicated to accelerating growth and execution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.