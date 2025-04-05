Ideal World Reaches 1 Million Meals Donated Through Share-A-Meal Programme

Ideal World presenter Sally Jack helps serve lunch during a visit to one of the Akshaya Patra Foundation's kitchens, seeing first-hand the impact of the Share-A-Meal programme. Ideal World Logo

Ideal World celebrates 1 million meals donated through its Share-A-Meal programme, supporting children in the UK and India with every purchase.

Reaching one million meals is a proud moment for Ideal World and a testament to the power of collective kindness.” — Zahid Hussain, Ideal World Director of Sales & Operations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideal World is proud to announce a heartfelt milestone—1,000,000 meals donated through its Share-A-Meal programme, helping to feed children across the UK and India.Launched in 2023, Share-A-Meal is Ideal World's commitment to doing good with every order. In partnership with Magic Breakfast and Akshaya Patra, the programme ensures that every purchase helps provide a nutritious meal to a child who needs it most.“This milestone means everything to us,” said Ideal World Director of Sales & Operations, Zahid Hussain. “Reaching 1 million meals is proof that small actions really do add up. Our customers aren’t just shopping great products—they’re helping us change lives.”Ideal World presenter Sally Jack recently had the opportunity to visit one of the schools and kitchens supported by the programme. “Seeing the kitchens and meeting the children who benefit from these meals was truly humbling,” said Sally. “It’s easy to forget how much impact something as simple as a school meal can have. I left feeling incredibly proud to be part of something that’s making such a real difference.”Whether it’s a bagel served in a UK classroom or a hot lunch dished up in India, every meal funded through Share-A-Meal gives a child the fuel they need to learn, grow, and thrive.This is more than a number—it’s a promise. Ideal World will continue to support the communities that matter most, with every single order placed.Every purchase still feeds a child. And we’re just getting started.About Ideal WorldIdeal World is a multichannel shopping destination offering a colourful mix of great value products across beauty, fashion, home, technology, and more. With live TV at its heart, Ideal World brings entertainment and excitement to shopping, delivering unbeatable deals and discovering brilliant new finds along the way.

