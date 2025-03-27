TJC Partners with BBC One’s The Apprentice for a Fourth Time

TJC LOGO

TJC celebrates its fourth collaboration with BBC One’s The Apprentice, showcasing entrepreneurial talent in live selling.

The Apprentice partnership showcases fresh talent and the power of live selling—a truly exciting experience for TJC.” — Deepak Mishra, Managing Director of TJC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shop TJC Ltd. (TJC) is delighted to celebrate its fourth collaboration with the renowned BBC One series, The Apprentice. The latest episode, which aired on Thursday, March 27 2025, once again brought candidates into the dynamic world of live selling, testing their skills in front of TJC’s dedicated audience.Filming took place in May 2024 at TJC’s headquarters, where the aspiring entrepreneurs faced the exhilarating challenge of selecting, presenting, and selling a carefully curated selection of TJC’s beauty, home decor, and lifestyle products. The pressure was on as they navigated live sales, demonstrating their business acumen, adaptability, and ability to connect with customers in real time.Reflecting on the ongoing partnership, TJC's newly appointed Managing Director, Deepak Mishra, shared his enthusiasm: "Having recently returned to TJC, I’m delighted to see how the company continues to embrace innovation and collaboration. The Apprentice partnership is a fantastic showcase of entrepreneurial spirit, and it was exciting to witness the candidates rise to the challenge in a high-pressure, live selling environment."As one of the UK’s leading retailers in lifestyle, beauty, and jewellery, TJC continues to innovate and engage with its audience through live shopping experiences. The collaboration with The Apprentice reaffirms TJC’s commitment to showcasing entrepreneurial spirit while delivering high-quality products to its customers.About TJC:Located in the heart of London, Shop TJC Ltd. (TJC) is a premier destination for shoppers seeking high-quality jewellery, beauty products, and other lifestyle accessories. A proud subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), TJC boasts an impressive direct-to-consumer model, with live television shows broadcasting 24/7 to approximately 25 million UK households. Since its inception in 2006, TJC has been dedicated to offering exceptional value and quality, ensuring customers enjoy a unique and engaging shopping experience. For more details, visit www.tjc.co.uk or explore our interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and many other streaming platforms.

