PRESS CONFERENCE TO ADDRESS UNLAWFUL DETENTION AND DEATHS IN ICE CUSTODY

Justice for Marie Blaise

This is not just a matter of policy failure—it’s a human rights crisis. People are dying or suffering irreparable harm in government custody without ever receiving a fair hearing. This must stop.” — Mildred Smith

MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Lincoln Tower North, 18441 NW 2nd Ave, 5th Floor, Miami Gardens, FL 33169

Media Contact: Mildred Smith

Phone: (850) 597-1976

Email: Millijr@gmail.com

In response to a troubling pattern of unlawful detention, neglect, and the tragic deaths of immigrants in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, a coalition of civil rights advocates, immigration attorneys, and faith leaders will hold a press conference on Friday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m.

The event aims to bring public attention to what organizers describe as widespread violations of due process, substandard conditions, and systemic abuse affecting vulnerable individuals in ICE facilities. The speakers will present evidence of these practices and call for immediate action, including independent investigations, legal accountability, and comprehensive reform of immigration detention policies.

“This is not just a matter of policy failure—it’s a human rights crisis,” said one of the event’s organizers. “People are dying or suffering irreparable harm in government custody without ever receiving a fair hearing. This must stop.”

The press conference will include:

Firsthand accounts and legal analysis from immigration attorneys

Statements from civil rights and faith leaders

Calls for legislative and legal action

Announcements of formal complaints and advocacy campaigns

This press event comes amid growing national outrage over the treatment of migrants and asylum seekers held by federal immigration authorities. Organizers urge members of the media, elected officials, and the public to attend and stand in solidarity with those impacted.

Media outlets are strongly encouraged to attend and cover this urgent and evolving issue.

