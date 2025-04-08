Author Steve Gordy Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AIKEN, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes we recognize early in life what our passion is, but it doesn’t become our vocation until much later. Such was the case with author Steve Gordy, known familiarly as Steve the Writer. While his first featured writing was as a boy scout of 13, in a local newspaper, it was not until around 2003 when he finally got to unleash his creativity and write what was in his heart.

Steve took a detour for years with a career as an educator in electric utility projects, chemical facilities, nonprofits, and academia that enabled him to write, but it was technical manuals and documentation, with strict parameters. Today, Steve Gordy is enjoying his second act, with several books to his credit, one even under development as a screenplay. Some of his titles are novels while others are anthologies of stories. He is also an active member of the South Carolina Writers’ Association; a top-notch group that helped guide his early book plots and publishing success.

One of his most popular books, published in 2019, is Faith, Hope and Dr. Vangelis. The concept of this book arose from actual events that Steve Gordy experienced when he had two special family members in hospice care. The many emotions involved in facing down death got him thinking, what if you had to cope with that kind of stuff on a daily basis? The book follows Dr. Lukas Vangelis, a medical doctor and spiritual go-between, as he assists the dying into a peaceful death. The novel relates all the burdens the doctor carries, including having to find a successor as he ages. It is a spiritual drama, a real life saga, and a mystical tale, with an underlying faith message.

Steve Gordy keeps on writing and is currently working on a new book tentatively titled Town Behind the Veil. It is a story of corruption in a small southern town. This book is in the Southern Gothic genre, and in the quirky style of Flannery O’Connor. Steve is a native and still a resident of the South, and many of his plots occur in smaller, Southern towns.

In his Close Up Radio interviews, Steve talks about his favorite character, a tropical bird named Rocky modeled on his pet cockatiels. Rocky is an unlikely hero, helping to save the lives of two young boys at the cost of his own life. Seve talks about his profession as an educator, in industries that included chemical processing and nonprofit entities. He talks about the Los Angeles company that optioned his novel and why it has such cinematic value (think: Lord of the Rings meets Terms of Endearment.) Steve also talks about the research he puts behind his stories. He talks about studying at the University of Florida and Yale University. He also shares humorous quotes like “I tried working for 46 years but realized I was no good at it, so I retired.”

In the interviews Steve also shares the role faith has played in his lifetime. He and his wife are regularly active in their area’s Episcopal Church and are true believers. What he finds in Church is the type of close connections we really need as humans, the kind of sustenance and non-judgmental feedback we need when we face dilemmas. Because he is involved in Church activities and helping neighbors he does not have unlimited time to write as one might expect of a retiree. He loves doing it though, and fits writing and dreaming up new plot angles as best as he can.

One of Steve’s earliest works was a collaboration with other remember of The South Carolina Writer’s Association. It dealt with the theme of what if the town’s many statues, many on horses, came to life. This is the vivid imagination that makes Steve Gordy a natural storyteller. Learn more from his interviews with radio personalities Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn.

