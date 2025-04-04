Submit Release
Finalrentals Announces Gold Sponsorship at the 2025 International Car Rental Show in Las Vegas

Ammar Akhtar Finalrentals Cardiff

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finalrentals, a leading innovator in the car rental industry, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming International Car Rental Show (ICRS) 2025. The event is scheduled to take place from April 14 to 16 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. ​

ICRS is renowned as the premier global gathering for car rental professionals, offering unparalleled networking opportunities, insights into the latest industry trends, and access to cutting-edge technologies. Finalrentals' sponsorship underscores its commitment to driving innovation and fostering collaboration within the mobility sector.​

Ammar Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Finalrentals, expressed enthusiasm about the company's involvement: "April heralds the arrival of the International Car Rental Show, and we at Finalrentals are thrilled to participate as Gold Sponsors. Our dynamic team is eager to engage with industry peers, discuss partnerships, and explore the future of mobility."​

Joining Akhtar in Las Vegas will be key members of the Finalrentals team, including Gino Brancazio, Agostina Lupidi, and Idian García. Attendees interested in discussing collaborations or learning more about Finalrentals' innovative solutions are encouraged to connect with the team during the event.​

About Finalrentals
Finalrentals is a pioneering car rental platform dedicated to transforming the mobility experience through technology and customer-centric solutions. With a presence in multiple countries, Finalrentals offers seamless car rental services, empowering customers with convenience and choice.​

About the International Car Rental Show
The International Car Rental Show is the leading event for the global car rental industry, providing a forum for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and discover the latest advancements shaping the future of car rental. ​

Phoebe Pappoe
Abjel Communications
+44 7553 505101
Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry


