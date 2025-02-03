Welsh firm Finalrentals Partners with Autorent to Revolutionise Car Rentals in the UAE

Autorent Car Rental LLC and Finalrentals executives Ammar Akhtar and Autorent Car Rental LLC Dubbed the Uber of car rentals, Finalrentals is an online platform that connects customers with local car rental companies across the world.

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finalrentals, a leading car rental technology company from Wales, has announced a strategic partnership with Autorent, one of the UAE’s most established car rental providers. This collaboration aims to modernise and simplify the car rental experience across the Emirates by combining Autorent’s extensive fleet with Finalrentals’ cutting-edge digital platform.

With a strong presence in over 30 countries, Finalrentals is renowned for its innovative approach to car rental technology, providing seamless online booking solutions and a user-friendly experience. By joining forces with Autorent, the company will integrate its advanced digital systems into Autorent’s operations, ensuring a streamlined process for customers seeking rental vehicles in the UAE.

The partnership is set to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and convenience, addressing key challenges faced by car renters, including transparent pricing, hassle-free bookings, and improved customer support. Through this collaboration, Autorent’s large fleet of vehicles will become available via Finalrentals’ platform, offering both tourists and residents an optimised rental experience.

Speaking about the partnership, Ammar Akhtar, CEO and Founder of Finalrentals, said:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Autorent, a company that shares our vision for innovation and customer-centric solutions. This partnership will revolutionise the car rental sector in the UAE, providing a seamless and technology-driven experience for customers.”

Autorent, known for its strong presence in the UAE and commitment to high-quality service, sees this alliance as a step forward in digitising its rental operations. The company believes this integration will cater to evolving consumer demands and reinforce its market position.

Paulo Fernandes, COO of Autorent, said: "Partnering with Finalrentals marks an exciting chapter for Autorent and Bahwan International Group. By combining our local expertise with Finalrentals’ innovative digital solutions, we aim to deliver a seamless and superior car rental experience for our customers."

The UAE’s car rental industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by an increase in tourism and a growing demand for flexible mobility solutions. This partnership is expected to contribute to the sector’s ongoing expansion by offering a modern, transparent, and customer-friendly rental process.

About Finalrentals

Finalrentals is taking car rentals into the future. By leveraging innovative proprietary technology, Finalrentals connects thousands of customers with hundreds of local car rental businesses worldwide, enabling them to seamlessly search for and hire cars through its platform.

Founded by Ammar Akhtar in 2019, Finalrentals is a UK-based fintech company with headquarters in the UK. Its platform gives customers greater choice than traditional vehicle hire companies and provides independent car rental businesses with more online visibility, ensuring that local communities benefit directly from every booking. Choose a destination. Compare affordable prices. Get booked. Visit www.finalrentals.com for more information.

