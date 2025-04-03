S. 640, Technical Corrections to the Northwestern New Mexico Rural Water Projects Act, Taos Pueblo Indian Water Rights Settlement Act, and Aamodt Litigation Settlement Act
Bill Summary
S. 640 would amend the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009 to authorize the appropriation of specific amounts totaling $18 million for three trust funds that are credited with interest. Specifically, the bill would authorize the appropriation of:
- $6 million for the Navajo Nation Water Resources Development Trust Fund,
- $8 million for the Taos Pueblo Water Development Fund, and
- $4 million for the Aamodt Settlement Pueblos’ Fund.
Estimated Federal Cost
The estimated budgetary effect of S. 640 is shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).
Table 1.
Estimated Budgetary Effects of S. 640
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
2035
|
2025-2030
|
2025-2035
|
Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation
|
Authorization
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
18
|
Estimated Outlays
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
18
|
Increases in Direct Spending
|
Estimated Budget Authority
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
2
|
Estimated Outlays
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
2
* = between zero and $500,000.
Basis of Estimate
For this estimate, CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in 2025 and that the authorized amounts will be appropriated in that same year.
Spending Subject to Appropriation
S. 640 would authorize the appropriation of specific amounts to three trust funds. That money would be spent on activities specified or allowed in the underlying settlement agreements. Based on historical spending patterns, CBO estimates that implementing S. 640 would cost $18 million over the 2025-2030 period, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.
Direct Spending
Any appropriations provided to the three trust funds are invested in Treasury obligations, including those that would be authorized by S. 640. Those trust funds are credited with interest based on the value of the Treasury obligations they hold. Because that credited interest can be spent on the trust funds’ activities without further appropriation, that spending is classified as direct spending.
Based on the projection of interest rates that underlie CBO’s baseline, CBO estimates that the trust funds would be credited with $2 million, all of which would be spent over the 2025-2035 period.
Pay-As-You-Go Considerations
The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those pay-as-you-go procedures are shown in Table 1.
Increase in Long-Term Net Direct Spending and Deficits
CBO estimates that enacting S. 640 would not increase net direct spending by more than $2.5 billion in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036.
CBO estimates that enacting S. 640 would not increase on‑budget deficits by more than $5 billion in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036.
Mandates
The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.
Federal Costs: Alaina Rhee
Mandates: Erich Dvorak
Estimate Reviewed By
Ann E. Futrell
Acting Chief, Natural and Physical Resources Cost Estimates Unit
Kathleen FitzGerald
Chief, Public and Private Mandates Unit
H. Samuel Papenfuss
Deputy Director of Budget Analysis
Phillip L. Swagel
Director, Congressional Budget Office
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.