BuyRexroth.com Increases Offerings, Adds Complementary Products

It has added components from Anchor Fluid Power, Emerson Aventics, CEJN, DMIC, Flextral, Hedland, Hengst, NoShok, and Thermal Transfer.

BuyRexroth.com offers these industries an easy-to-use source for ‘spares and repairs.’ When a machine is down, we help customers get back up and running fast.” — Daniel Wetherill

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduced in 2020, BuyRexroth.com now offers more than $350,000,000 in available Bosch Rexroth components and complementary products. Founded through a partnership between Bosch Rexroth and its authorized distributors, the platform serves as a comprehensive solution for all Bosch Rexroth products and repair services. It has added components from Anchor Fluid Power, Emerson Aventics, CEJN, DMIC, Flextral, Hedland, Hengst, NoShok, and Thermal Transfer.

BuyRexroth.com provides U.S. customers 24/7 access to over 25,000 products and is home to the largest supply of Bosch Rexroth products globally. Sourcing these products directly from Bosch Rexroth and its authorized distributors ensures quick and efficient procurement while guaranteeing authenticity.

Customers can order repair services online through an improved and simple 3-step process, ensuring all replacement parts are genuine and fully warranted by Bosch Rexroth. Online repair service is available for Bosch Rexroth, Rexroth Indramat, Hagglunds, and a host of other manufacturers.

The e-commerce site also offers an enhanced business account program, highlighting BuyRexroth’s dedication to providing exceptional value and personalized support. With a business account, customers can optimize their order settings to gain efficiency and have access to personalized support. For customers interested in discussing a business account, the site offers a quick way to schedule a 30-minute meeting with real-time scheduling.

“The advancements with this platform demonstrate our commitment to continuously improving the customer experience by increasing access to components and helping to ensure uptime of equipment which is critical to customer success,” remarked Anna Smith, Online Touchpoint Solutions Manager at Bosch Rexroth.

Mr. Daniel Wetherill, Digital Sales Account Manager at BuyRexroth.com commented, “Rexroth products are used to varying degrees across virtually all manufacturing sectors and industries, including agriculture and forestry, metalworking, materials handling, packaging, recycling and waste management, energy and utilities, and warehousing automation. BuyRexroth.com offers these industries an easy-to-use source for ‘spares and repairs.’ When a machine is down, we help customers get back up and running fast.”

“We are also excited about BuyRexroth’s plans to expand the platform into Canada in 2025,” added Trevor Osborne, General Manager of Bosch Rexroth Canada. “This expansion will give Canadian customers access to the breadth of product, efficiency, and reliability inherent in the platform.”

About BuyRexroth.com

BuyRexroth.com is a leading e-commerce platform dedicated to providing high-quality Bosch Rexroth components and services. Founded through a partnership between Bosch Rexroth and its authorized distributors, BuyRexroth.com combines extensive industry expertise with a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Offering a vast inventory, competitive pricing, and tailored solutions, BuyRexroth.com is dedicated to meeting the needs of industrial clients and ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.