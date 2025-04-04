UMBRA Technologies Sues Fortinet

British Virgin Islands-based Umbra Technologies Ltd. accuses cybersecurity firm Fortinet Inc. of infringing five patents with networking products.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British Virgin Islands-based Umbra Technologies Ltd. UK and its American unit accused cybersecurity firm Fortinet Inc. of infringing five patents with networking products that use firewall technologies. Fortinet’s products, including FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall and Fortinet SD-WAN solution, incorporate similar systems and methods as US Patent Nos. 10,574,482, 10,659,256, 11,503,105, 11,799,687 and 12,160,328, Umbra said in a complaint filed Wednesday in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Case No. 2:2025cv00329).The patents are related to secure network optimization, virtual networks, next-generation networking software, routing and memory systems, and firewall methods, according to Umbra’s complaint.The patents in suit resulted from the pioneering efforts of UMBRA Technologies in the 2010s, in the areas related to secure network optimization, virtual networks including large area or global virtual networks (GVNs), next generation software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), advanced smart routing (ASR), slingshot interconnection systems for sending files for example via remote direct memory access (RDMA), security such as multiple perimeter firewalls and other technologies. The defendant is accused of infringing these patents through the provision of their respective network virtualization products and services because of the significant advantages that can be achieved using various embodiments of the patented inventions and the patents in suit have significant commercial value for companies like Fortinet.Plaintiff UMBRA (UK) is a company organized under the laws of the United Kingdom for the British Virgin Islands with a place of business at OMC Chambers, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, United Kingdom. Plaintiff UMBRA (US) is a company organized under the laws of the state of Delaware with a place of business at 4 Richmond Square, Suite 102, Providence, Rhode Island 02906.Dated: April 3, 2025Respectfully submitted,DEVLIN LAW FIRM LLC/s/ Timothy DevlinTimothy Devlin (Del. Bar No. 4241)tdevlin@devlinlawfirm.comJames M. Lennon (Del. Bar No. 4570)jlennon@devlinlawfirm.comPatrick R. Delaney (Pro Hac Vice to be filed)pdelaney@devlinlawfirm.comJoel W. Glazer (Del. Bar No. 6663) jglazer@devlinlawfirm.com1526 Gilpin Ave.Wilmington, Delaware 19806Telephone: (302) 449-9010Facsimile: (302) 353-4251Attorneys for Plaintiffs,UMBRA Technologies Ltd. (UK) and UMBRA Technologies (US) Inc., dba UMBRA TechnologiesUMBRA TechnologiesVisit us on social media:LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/umbratech/?viewAsMember=trueal media:UMBRA Technologies (US) Inc.UMBRA Technologies Ltd.+1 401-272-5800email us here (support@umbratech.com)Visit us on social media:LinkedIn

