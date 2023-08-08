UMBRA Technologies Sues Cisco and VMware
Umbra Technologies ("U.S./U.K./HK SAR”) has together filed separate Western District of Texas suits against Cisco and VMWarePROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Three “individual private companies in association with each other doing business collectively as Umbra Technologies” have together filed separate Western District of Texas suits against Cisco (1:23-cv-00903) and VMWare (1:23-cv-00904). The defendants are accused of infringing four network security patents through the provision of their respective network virtualization products and services. The complaints define “UMBRA” to be the three plaintiffs collectively, with the co-plaintiffs later pleading that “UMBRA” is “the assignee and owner of the right, title and interest in and to” each patent-in-suit.
Plaintiff UMBRA Ltd. (UK) is a company organized under the laws of the United Kingdom for the British Virgin Islands with a place of business at OMC Chambers, Wickhams, Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, United Kingdom. Case 1:23-cv-00903 Document 1 Filed 08/02/23 Page 1 of 23
Plaintiff UMBRA (US) is a company organized under the laws of the state of Delaware with a place of business at 155 Main Street, Suite 301, Providence, Rhode Island, 02903.
Plaintiff UMBRA Limited (CN) is a company organized under the laws of the Hong Kong Basic Law for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China with a place of business at Suite 2006, 20th Floor, Hua Qin International Building, 340 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong 100015, People’s Republic of China.
Dated: August 2, 2023
UMBRA Technologies
