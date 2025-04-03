MHP provides details on officer involved critical incident in Big Timber

BIG TIMBER – Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers were involved in an officer involved critical incident Thursday afternoon outside of Big Timber. The situation occurred after troopers were alerted that a suspect from Nebraska, with a no-bond warrant for his arrest for threatening to use explosives or place bombs, had entered Montana.

At approximately 2:48 pm a trooper notified dispatch that he had located the male suspect’s vehicle near Big Timber and a second trooper, who was in the area, was called for backup. Minutes later, the trooper initiated a traffic stop and advised dispatch the suspect was fleeing. The trooper subsequently attempted to perform a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle but was unsuccessful. After the PIT attempt, the troopers advised that shots were fired by the suspect and the troopers had returned fire. Soon after, the troopers advised the suspect was down. The incident lasted approximately three minutes.

The suspect, who was considered suicidal, armed, and dangerous, was pronounced deceased on scene. The two troopers involved are uninjured and have been placed on administrative leave per MHP’s standard policy.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist shortly after the incident. The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will lead the investigation.

“Without our troopers’ quick thinking and bravery this incident could have been much worse. I’m confident that DCI will conduct a thorough investigation and I’m grateful for their assistance. Our partners at the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office have also been incredibly helpful on scene,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said.