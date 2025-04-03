RELEASE: STATE AGENCIES WARN ABOUT IMPOSTER DOOR-TO-DOOR SALESPEOPLE

OCP Posted on Apr 3, 2025 in News Releases

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

MANA MORIARTY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

STATE AGENCIES WARN ABOUT IMPOSTER DOOR-TO-DOOR SALESPEOPLE

Reports Made of Door-to-Door Salespeople Falsely Claiming to Work for the Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 3, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of Consumer Protection, in partnership with the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA), is warning the public about imposter salespeople claiming to work for HGIA and the Green Energy Money $aver (GEM$) Program.

HGIA has received several reports of door-to-door salespeople who claim to work for HGIA and the Green Energy Money $aver (GEM$) Program using aggressive sales tactics. HGIA employees do not sell solar systems, nor do they educate the public about its financing programs through cold-calling, door-to-door sales, door-knocking, or similar practices.

The Office of Consumer Protection warns salespeople that misleading consumers by stating or implying an affiliation with HGIA or GEM$ violates consumer protection laws. Violators may be found liable for significant damages and penalties by a court of law.

Consumers are also encouraged to file a complaint against salespeople who claim to be affiliated with HGIA or GEM$ with the Office of Consumer Protection at consumercomplaint.hawaii.gov or by calling 808-587-4272 for more information. Information that may be helpful to report includes the salesperson’s name, company and any audio or video recordings of interactions with the salespeople.

State of Hawaiʻi employees should always be able to present official photo ID cards upon request as proof of their employment. Door-to-door sales of goods and services in person at a place other than the seller’s business address are regulated by state and federal consumer protection laws. State laws regulating door-to-door sales are described here.

If you encounter a salesperson who claims to work for HGIA or the GEM$ program, or you experience aggressive sales tactics in a pitch about HGIA’s programs, you may also contact HGIA at 808-587-3868 or [email protected].

###

Media Contacts:

Communications Office

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Phone: 808-586-2760

Email: [email protected]

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Cell: 808-518-5480

Email: [email protected]

Dante Hirata-Epstein

Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority

Phone: 808-587-3868

Email: [email protected]