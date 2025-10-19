Governor Katie Hobbs to Lead Trade Delegation to Mexico City with Arizona-Mexico Commission

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs will travel to Mexico City for a diplomatic and business trade mission through October 22nd. During the trip, Governor Hobbs, Arizona government officials and members of the Arizona business and higher-ed community will meet with Mexican and American government officials and Mexican business leaders to discuss opportunities for collaboration on economic growth and development, supply chains, border security, water conservation, and trade.

Last week, before the trip, Governor Hobbs spoke with Mexico’s Ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma, to discuss the upcoming trade mission, and share Arizona’s priorities. The call reaffirmed the strong partnership between Arizona and Mexico and the Governor’s commitment to continued collaboration. The Arizona-Mexico Commission also hosted Ambassador Moctezuma in Phoenix last month to further strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

“Mexico is Arizona’s top trading partner, and a critical piece of my administration’s work to grow our economy, secure the border, and protect our water,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m excited by this opportunity to share Arizona’s success story with Mexican officials, build relationships and find new ways to strengthen existing partnerships. By working together, we can forge a path forward focused on our mutual prosperity and security, creating sustainable economic growth and keeping our communities safe.”

Governor Hobbs will be joined by ACA President and CEO Sandra Watson and the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board and Executive Director Eva Masadiego on the trip. The trip comes at a critical time as changing federal trade policy has shifted supply chains, and ahead of the USMCA’s January 2026 joint review.

“Arizona enjoys a strong partnership with Mexico founded on shared priorities of trade and mutual collaboration,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re eager to strengthen cross-border ties in key sectors such as semiconductors and aerospace and defense, and we appreciate the leadership of Governor Hobbs, the Arizona-Mexico Commission, and our delegation partners.”

"Strengthening Arizona’s trade relationship with Mexico is central to the mission of the Arizona-Mexico Commission,” said Arizona-Mexico Commission Executive Director Eva Masadiego. “Governor Hobbs’ Trade and Diplomacy Mission to Mexico City continues our efforts to deepen collaboration and sustain strong ties with our number one trading partner. Our aim is to position Arizona strategically, shaping the binational conversation and ensuring Arizona remains a leading force in cross-border trade and economic growth."

Governor Hobbs will begin the trade mission on Monday with a series of briefings with senior American foreign policy officials to set the stage for the week’s discussions. Following these sessions, the Arizona delegation will lead in high-level meetings focused on strengthening cooperation in advanced manufacturing, supply chain resiliency, trade, and water security. These engagements will bring together key government and industry leaders, including representatives from the Federación Mexicana de la Industria Aeroespacial (FEMIA), Consejo Coordinador Empresarial (CCE), Asociación Mexicana de Instituciones Bursátiles, La Confederación de Cámaras Industriales (AMIB), National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry (CONCAMIN), Grupo Prodensa, Industrias Peñoles, Cámara Nacional de la Industria Electrónica, de Telecomunicaciones y Tecnologías de la Información (CANIETI), BBVA Mexico, and the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico (AMCHAM).

In addition, the Governor will facilitate a roundtable discussion with leading academic and workforce leaders from National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Instituto Politecnico National (IPN), The Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) and Tecnologico de Monterrey (“Tec”).

During the visit, the Governor will continue the trade mission with meetings, including officials from Mexico's Economic and Foreign Affairs offices. She will close the mission with a reception hosted by Club America at Estadio Azteca.

FULL DELEGATION LIST

Governor’s Office

Governor Katie Hobbs

Chad Campbell , Chief of Staff, Office of the Governor

Billy Kovacs , Director of Federal Affairs, Office of the Governor

Ian O’Grady, Policy Advisor for Economic Affairs, Office of the Governor

Arizona Business Leaders and Economic Development Organizations

Eva Masadiego , Executive Director, Arizona-Mexico Commission

, Executive Director, Arizona-Mexico Commission Sandra Watson , President & CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority

Todd Sanders , Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission; President & CEO, Greater Phoenix Chamber

Stacy Derstine , Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission; Vice President of External Affairs, APS

Carlos Rebellon , Director of Government Affairs for Spanish-speaking Countries and Canada, Intel

Kathy Worthen , Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain, Honeywell

Dan Lubowitz , Director of State Government Affairs, Bombardier

Dan Costello , Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns

Steve Beaver , Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer, Benchmark Electronics

Carolynne Hunter , President, St. Clair Technologies

Tony Astorga , Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission; CEO, AZTOR Health Management Strategic Advisors

Mike McCoy , Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission; General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer, Avnet

Stan Chavira , Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission; Secretary-Treasurer, UFCW

Jason Baran , Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission; Director of State Government Affairs, SRP

Mignonne Hollis , Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission; Executive Director, Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation

Rana Lashgari , Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission; Founder & President, Biltmore Strategies

Fernando Garcia , Executive Vice President for International Trade & Investment, Arizona Commerce Authority

Jena Coolidge McGovern, Executive Vice President for Marketing & Communications, Arizona Commerce Authority

Arizona Higher Education Leaders

Lee Stein , Regent, Arizona Board of Regents

, Regent, Arizona Board of Regents Steven Gonzalez , Chancellor, Maricopa Community College District

Dr. Jeffrey Nasse , Chancellor, Pima Community College District

Paola Hidalgo , Assistant Vice President for Government and Community Engagement and Board Member, Arizona-Mexico Commission, Arizona State University

Dr. Tomás Díaz de la Rubia , Senior Vice President for Research and Partnerships, University of Arizona

Chad Sampson, Executive Director, Arizona Board of Regents

###