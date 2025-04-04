Echelon Health & Fitness Celebrates Milestones by Giving Back to Local Heroes

Echelon Health & Fitness celebrates 9 years by giving back—donating 500+ programs to local teachers, nurses, military, and first responders.

Giving back to the people who serve our community isn’t a campaign—it’s who we are. We’re here to help them take care of themselves, too.” — Jeff Quinn - COO Managing Partner

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Health & Fitness Celebrates 9 Years in Voorhees and 2 Years in Audubon by Honoring Local HeroesFamily-Owned Gym Donates Over 500 Memberships to Teachers, Nurses, Military, and First Responders as Part of Its Ongoing Community Giveback InitiativeEchelon Health & Fitness, a family-owned fitness and wellness center with locations in Voorhees and Audubon, is celebrating two major milestones: 9 years serving the Voorhees community and 2 years of impact in Audubon.To mark the occasion, the Echelon team is doubling down on what they believe in most — giving back. Through its ongoing Local Heroes Program , Echelon is offering free, one-year gym memberships and personal training sessions to some of South Jersey’s most essential community members: teachers, nurses, military personnel, and first responders.This initiative is not a one-time event, but a year-round mission that has already impacted more than 500 local heroes over the past 12 months.Local Heroes Program: Fitness as a Thank YouEach eligible participant in the Local Heroes Program receives:A 1-Year Bronze Membership (3 days per week access)8 Personal Training Sessions through Echelon’s exclusive MBSC Thrive programThis package, valued at approximately $500, gives recipients access to world-class training, group fitness classes, recovery amenities, an indoor track and pool, and more — at no cost.Over the past year, Echelon has run separate appreciation campaigns for each hero group. More than 200 teachers enrolled in the fall campaign, while the First Responders Program this winter saw 350 memberships donated, totaling over $175,000 in contributions.“This isn’t a promotion. It’s a purpose,” said Jeff Quinn, Co-Owner and Managing Partner. “These people show up for all of us every day — in the classroom, on the frontlines, and in emergencies. This is our way of showing up for them.”Making a Measurable ImpactParticipants in the program report real-life results: better health, lower stress, more energy, and greater mental clarity.One local teacher shared, “I’ve never made time for myself like this before. Echelon gave me a reason — and a place — to finally prioritize my health.”Nurses and EMTs have said the program helps them decompress from high-stress shifts and build endurance for physically demanding roles.“As a locally owned business, we take pride in building stronger communities,” said David Chung, Co-Founder and CEO of Echelon Health & Fitness. “That starts with helping the people who keep this region running every day — teachers, nurses, first responders, and those who serve.”A Long-Term Commitment to South JerseyFounded in 2016, Echelon Health & Fitness has grown into a staple of the South Jersey fitness scene. The club is home to:The industry-leading MBSC Thrive personal training systemMemberPERX, a local business rewards program with 800+ partnersA 5-lane lap pool, recovery lounges, group fitness studios, and indoor trackMyZone heart-rate training and performance tracking toolsThe gym prides itself on providing a “big gym experience with a small-town feel.” It’s not just a place to work out — it’s a place to connect, grow, and belong.“Our success isn’t measured by how many memberships we sell,” added Quinn. “It’s measured by how many lives we improve — and how many people we help take their next step forward.”Enrollment Open Through May 31stThe Local Heroes Program is currently accepting new applications and will continue through May 31, 2025. Eligible individuals can sign up online or in person at either location.To learn more about Echelon’s services or to claim a Local Heroes Membership, visit:About Echelon Health & FitnessEchelon Health & Fitness is a family-owned, community-first gym with locations in Voorhees and Audubon, New Jersey. With 38,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Echelon features indoor and outdoor fitness options, personalized training, and a deep commitment to community wellness through programs like MemberPERX and the Local Heroes Program.Media Contact:Jeff QuinnCo-Owner & Managing Partner📞 610-400-7379📧 jquinn@fitperxphilly.com

