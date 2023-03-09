Echelon Health and Fitness Offers Free Dues to Women in Celebration of Women's History Month
VOORHEES , NJ, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echelon Health and Fitness Offers Free Dues to Women in Celebration of Women's History Month
— Jeff Quinn- Managing Partner
In celebration of Women's History Month, Echelon Health and Fitness is proud to announce a special promotion exclusively for women. For a limited time, the fitness center is offering a free year of dues on their 3-day-a-week bronze membership, which includes 8 Thrive personal training sessions.
As a tribute to women's remarkable contributions to society, Echelon Health and Fitness is committed to helping women stay healthy, active, and empowered. This free membership offer is designed to encourage more women to take charge of their fitness journey and reach their wellness goals.
Echelon Health and Fitness has been voted the best gym six years in a row, with a state-of-the-art fitness center that offers world-class amenities, state-of-the-art equipment, and certified personal trainers who are passionate about helping members achieve their fitness goals. The center is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where members of all backgrounds can thrive and succeed.
The free membership offer is available to women who are at least 18 years old and sign up for the 3-day-a-week bronze membership plan with Thrive personal training sessions. The offer is only available for a limited time, and some restrictions apply.
Echelon Health and Fitness also offers two exclusive programs that are only available in South Jersey - MBC THRIVE Personal Training and MemberPERX. MBC THRIVE is considered the best group training in the country, and their THRIVE Coaches will help members move, feel, and look better. MemberPERX is a program where members save at over 800 local businesses simply for being a member, while also helping to support those local businesses (PERX Partners). Since 2016, members have saved over $500,000 using MemberPERX.
"At Echelon Health and Fitness, we believe that women's health and wellness are essential to building a strong and empowered society," said a spokesperson for the fitness center. "We are thrilled to offer this special promotion as our way of celebrating Women's History Month and encouraging more women to prioritize their health and well-being."
To take advantage of this offer and sign up for the 3-day-a-week bronze membership plan with 8 Thrive personal training sessions, interested women can visit the Echelon Health and Fitness website or contact the center directly.
Some restrictions apply, and the offer is only available for a limited time. Join the vibrant community of women at Echelon Health and Fitness and take the first step towards achieving your fitness goals and improving your overall health and well-being.
Jeff Quinn
Echelon Health and Fitness
+1 610-400-7379
