CBP at JFK Deem 194 Inadmissible to the United States

The Monthly Numbers for Those Persons NOT Permitted Entrance into the United States

JAMAICA, N.Y. — U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport removed 194 inadmissible aliens during the month of March, in addition to 135 inadmissible aliens that were removed in February at the port of entry.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined to prevent those who are willfully attempting to evade our existing immigration laws from entering at our ports,” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “Our employees are dedicated to CBP’s mission of keeping those who would wish to harm us or break our laws, out of the United States.”

Admission means the lawful entry into the country. The terms "admission" and "admitted" mean, with respect to an alien, the lawful entry of the alien into the United States after inspection and authorization by a CBP officer.

Under U.S. immigration law [Section 291 of the INA [8 USC 1361] applicants for admission bear the burden of proof to establish that they are clearly eligible to enter the U.S. To demonstrate that they are admissible, the applicant must overcome all grounds of inadmissibility.

INA § 212(a) lists more than 60 grounds of inadmissibility divided into several major categories, including health-related grounds, criminality, security reasons, public charge, labor certification, illegal entrants and immigration violations, documentation requirements, and miscellaneous grounds.

It is important to note that issuance of a visa or a visa waiver does not guarantee entry to the United States. A CBP officer at the port of entry will conduct an inspection to determine if the individual is eligible for admission under U.S. immigration law.

Although CBP refuses entry to those who are not eligible to travel to the U.S., JFK remains the gateway to the world and continues to welcome legitimate travelers to the United States.