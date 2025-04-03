FEMA Updates Flood Maps in Cochise County

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has delivered preliminary flood maps for Cochise County, the City of Benson, the City of Bisbee, the City of Sierra Vista, the City of Tombstone, and the Town of Huachuca City, Arizona. These maps identify revised flood hazards within the Upper San Pedro Watershed. The updated maps will help building officials, contractors, and homeowners make informed mitigation decisions, thereby contributing to safer, more disaster-resilient communities.

Before the new Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) become effective, there will be a 90-day appeal period from April 3, 2025, to July 3, 2025. During this time, residents or businesses with supporting technical and scientific information—such as detailed hydraulic or hydrologic data—may appeal the flood risk information on the preliminary maps. The maps can be viewed at hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload/.

Flood hazards are dynamic and frequently change due to factors such as weather patterns, erosion, and community development. Officials from FEMA and Cochise County have worked together to provide updated information that accurately reflects the current flood risk. These changes may also impact future building standards and insurance requirements.

This local mapping project is part of a national effort led by FEMA to enhance public awareness of flood risks and support actions that mitigate the effects of flooding on new and existing structures. FEMA encourages residents to review the preliminary flood maps to better understand local flood risks, potential future flood insurance requirements, and any concerns they may have about the information provided.

Flooding affects nearly every part of the nation. In fact, 98% of U.S. counties have experienced a flood event, making floods the most common and widespread weather-related natural disaster.

For more information, contact Joaquin Solis, Cochise County Floodplain Administrator at (520) 432-9317 or floodplain@cochise.az.gov.

