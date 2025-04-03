President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for Tennessee

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee to supplement response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding beginning on April 2 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

The assistance is for all 95 Tennessee counties.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Darryl L. Dragoo has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.