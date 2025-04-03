From Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore
AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - 03 April 2025, 16:16
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
Her Excellency Ms. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Excellencies,
My best wishes to you this Eid al-Fitr. As we usher in this festive season, may we take the opportunity to deepen the spirit of community and international fraternity.
I wish you and your loved ones a meaningful and blessed celebration.
Yours sincerely
Tharman Shanmugaratnam
President of the Republic of Singapore
