From Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore

AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - 03 April 2025, 16:16

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and

Her Excellency Ms. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellencies,

My best wishes to you this Eid al-Fitr. As we usher in this festive season, may we take the opportunity to deepen the spirit of community and international fraternity.

I wish you and your loved ones a meaningful and blessed celebration.

 

Yours sincerely

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

President of the Republic of Singapore

