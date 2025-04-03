At FEMA’s request, California deploys firefighters to Kentucky ahead of severe storms
The Incident Support Team provides a group of highly qualified specialists to support local first responders with technical assistance, management and coordination of US&R resources.
“As Kentucky prepares for a series of dangerous storms, we’re proud to send California-based firefighters with expertise in responding to this type of weather,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “Their experience will help bolster response efforts.”
The specialized team members deployed to Kentucky come from California US&R Task Forces 4, 5 and 8 from Oakland, Orange County and San Diego.
This deployment builds on California’s continued efforts to aid other state during emergencies. In February, California deployed resources to Kentucky in response to extreme flooding. Last year, Governor Newsom deployed a similar Incident Support Team to Florida to bolster response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
