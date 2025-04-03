At FEMA’s request, California deploys firefighters to Kentucky ahead of severe storms

The Incident Support Team provides a group of highly qualified specialists to support local first responders with technical assistance, management and coordination of US&R resources.

“As Kentucky prepares for a series of dangerous storms, we’re proud to send California-based firefighters with expertise in responding to this type of weather,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “Their experience will help bolster response efforts.”

The specialized team members deployed to Kentucky come from California US&R Task Forces 4, 5 and 8 from Oakland, Orange County and San Diego.