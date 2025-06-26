A foundation for the future: state breaks ground on affordable housing site in Stockton

The Excess Sites program is administered in partnership by the California Department of General Services (DGS) and the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). The program identifies state-owned land available and suitable for housing and creates a digital inventory of those properties through the State Excess Sites – Affordable Housing Opportunities Map Viewer. The sites are awarded to developers via a long-term ground lease allowing for low-cost development of affordable housing. This community is being developed by Visionary Home Builders of California.

“The State’s Excess Sites program continues to transform neighborhoods across California by turning underutilized state property into affordable housing and revitalizing communities,” Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss said. “This energy-efficient project will reduce the community’s carbon footprint and breathe new life into Downtown Stockton with housing and services for families and seniors.”

“Having grown up in Stockton, I am honored to be a part of this transformation to provide safe and stable housing for members of the community who need it most,” said Government Operations Secretary Nick Maduros. “This marks another step on California’s journey toward addressing housing needs while staying committed to our sustainability goals.”



Project details

The plans for La Passeggiata at 622 East Lindsey Street in Stockton include two buildings, five and six stories high, connected by a breezeway. The five-story building will have 39 one- and two-bedroom apartments, and the six-story building will have 55 two- and three-bedroom apartments. The units will have energy-efficient appliances, rooftop gardens, and will utilize solar energy for seniors and families.

“The modern, energy-efficient units at La Passeggiata will provide homes for dozens of local families who need an affordable place to live,” DGS Director Ana M. Lasso said. “This project harnesses the best of state, local and nonprofit collaboration to deliver much needed sustainable, affordable housing across the state.”

“Thanks to the Governor’s executive order, nearly an acre of land sitting unused in the heart of Stockton—blocks from the Civic Center and waterfront—will be transformed into critically needed affordable housing,” HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez said. “Through this ongoing partnership, we are connecting residents in need of housing stability to jobs, transit, amenities, and opportunity.”

From state land to affordable housing

In 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order N-06-19, tasking HCD and DGS with tackling the state’s affordable housing crisis by identifying underutilized state-owned land that could be converted into affordable housing, considering factors such as proximity to job centers, amenities, and public transit. The order has since been utilized to create hundreds of affordable homes on nearly 50 state-owned sites, including: