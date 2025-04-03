Inc. Names Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southwest

Inc. Names Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest The Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness team

Sterling PT & Wellness ranks No. 128 on Inc.’s 2025 Southwest list, honoring the fastest-growing private companies in the region.

“Our growth comes from a simple mission—treat every patient like family and deliver exceptional care. When you lead with compassion, success naturally follows.” – Dr. Sterling L. Carter” — Dr. Sterling Carter

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness is No. 128 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.“I’m incredibly proud of my team and the positive impact we’ve made in so many lives. Our guiding belief is simple: when we care for patients like family, everything else falls into place. That commitment has been the driving force behind our growth.” – Dr. Sterling L. Carter, PT, DPT, MS, CSCS, CST, President & CEO of Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness.The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest starting April 1. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.At Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness, we are passionate about transforming lives in Bellaire, Stafford and Sugar Land, TX through exceptional care and a patient-first approach. Our mission is clear: to redefine the healthcare experience by delivering unparalleled value, focused on immediate relief and lasting results. Whether you’re managing a long-term condition, recovering from surgery, or addressing a recent injury, we are here to help you get back to the life you love.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, several companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

