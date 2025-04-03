Spurring Innovation: Shapiro Administration Celebrates Historic Investment in GSK’s Growth in Pennsylvania

The global biopharma company broke ground today on its Lancaster County project, which will inject more than $800 million into our economy and create 200 new, high-paying jobs. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for investments in innovation to increase our competitiveness and further position the Commonwealth as a leader in job creation and economic development

Marietta, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger highlighted Pennsylvania’s $21 million investment in GSK at a groundbreaking ceremony for the global biopharma company’s expansion. GSK’s $800 million project, announced by Governor Josh Shapiro in October, will create at least 200 new jobs and retain 4,622 employees while boosting the life sciences industry in the Commonwealth.

GSK is growing its R&D (research and development) and manufacturing footprint at its existing Lancaster County operation — building new facilities to manufacture lifesaving vaccines and medications. Currently, one in four Americans are administered a vaccine supplied from the company’s Marietta location, which will increase in size and capacity.

In addition to its historic expansion in Lancaster County, GSK will retain at least 4,622 jobs statewide and keep its U.S. headquarters in Philadelphia.

“Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy focuses on growing one of our most crucial industries – life sciences,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Having a global company like GSK make a major investment in the Commonwealth sends a strong message to companies around the world that Pennsylvania is indeed open for business. The Shapiro Administration is making bold, strategic investments like this one to further boost this important industry and create more opportunities for Pennsylvanians.”

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Philadelphia, with global headquarters located in London, England.

“We are proud of the role this site has played in GSK’s global supply chain, and we are excited for the impact this new, state-of-the-art facility will have to deliver next generation vaccines and medicines,” said Matteo Leardini, Site Director, GSK Marietta. “None of this would be possible without strong collaboration and the support of the Pennsylvania government and local community, who have championed this project from the beginning.”

“EDC Lancaster County is proud to partner with the Shapiro Administration, the GSK team, and our local governments, including East Donegal Township, Donegal School District, and Lancaster County, to help get this deal done,” said Ezra Rothman, President, EDC Lancaster County. “With over a century of vaccine production and research at this site, we are thrilled to see our community continue to lead groundbreaking vaccine innovation and development.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $3.7 billion in private sector investments in Pennsylvania and created more than 5,000 jobs. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal builds on this momentum by calling for more than $160 million in total new and expanded investments to implement Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, increase our competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical housing needs.

Fostering innovation is a key component of Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal, which includes:

$50 million for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation

for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

