ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Secures $46 Million in Private Sector Investment and Over 180 New Jobs for Pennsylvania While in Ireland

A senior team from DCED traveled to Ireland to promote the Commonwealth as the best place for international business investments, with more than 22 global companies investing over $93 million to expand into PA over the past year.

During the trip, the Shapiro Administration announced three new investments from Irish-based businesses in Pennsylvania, totaling $46 million and creating at least 184 new jobs combined across 3 counties.

VisitPA also showcased all that The Great American Getaway has to offer to Irish tourists ahead of major international sporting events and more coming to Pennsylvania in 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – Last week, as part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to promoting international business investment, trade, and travel to the Commonwealth, senior officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Community and Economic Development (DCED) traveled across Ireland to meet with business leaders, key stakeholders, and residents to promote Pennsylvania’s rich culture and strong economic momentum.

During the trip, the Shapiro Administration announced three new investments totaling $46 million from Irish-based businesses in the Commonwealth:

Kerry, Tate, and PM Group. All three companies are expanding their operations in Pennsylvania, creating at least 184 new jobs combined across three counties.

Participating DCED officials were Secretary Rick Siger, BusinessPA’s Chief Commercial Officer Aaron Pitts, and Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Ryan. Secretary Siger and Chief Commercial Officer Pitts met with representatives from 17 Irish businesses, as well as various economic development professionals and trade experts to promote Pennsylvania on the international stage.

“It was an absolute honor to be in Ireland promoting the Commonwealth on behalf of the Shapiro Administration, giving us an opportunity to tell people first-hand what we’re doing to make Pennsylvania the best state in the nation to do business,” said Secretary Siger. “Bringing global businesses and international tourists to Pennsylvania are key parts of Pennsylvania’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy, and trips like this one are vital to fostering working relationships and encouraging more international companies to invest here.”

The economic development trip also coincided with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ historic game against the Minnesota Vikings in the first regular-season NFL football game ever played in Ireland at Dublin’s Croke Park. With tourism and the hospitality industry also identified as key sectors in the Economic Development Strategy, the Pennsylvania Office of Tourism announced the launch of a new Visit PA advertising campaign in Belfast and Dublin ahead of the game, designed to increase awareness of Pennsylvania’s destinations, cultural icons, and the marquee events the state will host in 2026.

“Ireland and Pennsylvania already share a deep cultural connection — from our Irish heritage communities to our shared love of sport and fandom. The Steelers game in Dublin served as the perfect backdrop to further strengthen that bond in a way that inspires trips to Pennsylvania in 2026,” said Tourism Deputy Secretary Ryan. “We want Irish fans to join us not only for the NFL Draft, the FIFA World Cup, and America’s 250th birthday, but also to learn more about the many unique destinations and experiences across Pennsylvania that demonstrate why Pennsylvania is truly The Great American Getaway.”

