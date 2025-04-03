Chairman Comer Announces Hearing on Rooting Out Illicit Products and Restoring Trust in FDA

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced a hearing on “Restoring Trust in FDA: Rooting Out Illicit Products.” At the hearing, expert witnesses will testify on the necessary steps to reduce inefficiencies and bureaucracy at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This includes accelerating the approval of effective, innovative products, preventing illicit and counterfeit goods from entering the U.S., and ensuring a safe and healthy food supply.

“President Trump is taking action to Make America Healthy Again, rolling back the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration that put bureaucracy ahead of Americans. The Biden FDA stifled innovation with red tape while allowing counterfeit and dangerous products to flood our communities. The Biden border crisis only made things worse, allowing illicit drugs and unsafe goods to come into our country. President Trump’s crackdown at the southern border is already limiting the influx of illicit products coming into our nation. With newly confirmed FDA Commissioner Makary, we finally have a leader who will put Americans’ safety first, not special interests and bureaucrats. We look forward to working together to restore integrity to our food and drug supply and hearing from our expert witnesses on how we can achieve this goal,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Hearing on “Restoring Trust in FDA: Rooting Out Illicit Products”

DATE: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

WITNESSES:

Guy Bentley, Director of Consumer Freedom at Reason Foundation

Jonathan Miller, General Counsel at Hemp Roundtable and Partner-in-Charge at Frost, Brown, Todd

Richard Williams, Senior Affiliated Scholar at the Mercatus Center

Shabbir Imber Safdar, Executive Director, The Partnership for Safe Medicines

RSVP: Media must RSVP by Tuesday, April 8 at 5p ET. Email here to RSVP.

WATCH: The livestream can be found here.