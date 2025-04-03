State Bar Leaders Press Pause on Provisional License Proposal

(Subscription required) The bar's board of trustees said it wants to consider a range of possible remedies for those who took the tech-troubled February bar exam, including a so-called portfolio pathway to licensure.

