Retired judges face uphill battle in challenge to assignment limits

(Subscription required) A group of retired judges arguing that California's 1,320-day cap on temporary judicial service discriminates by age faced tough questioning from a 1st District Court of Appeal panel. Justice Kathleen Banke pushed back on claims of disparate impact, pointing to a lack of evidence showing intentional age-based bias.

