Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,696 in the last 365 days.

Retired judges face uphill battle in challenge to assignment limits

(Subscription required) A group of retired judges arguing that California's 1,320-day cap on temporary judicial service discriminates by age faced tough questioning from a 1st District Court of Appeal panel. Justice Kathleen Banke pushed back on claims of disparate impact, pointing to a lack of evidence showing intentional age-based bias.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Retired judges face uphill battle in challenge to assignment limits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more