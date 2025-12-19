Submit Release
New California Bar Exam Questions Can Be Vetted By State Judges

(Subscription required) The state bar is still weighing whether to continue its plan to roll out a brand new licensing test just for California applicants, after its attempt in February 2025 was marred by technology meltdowns and concern that several questions got the law wrong. The bar also admitted to using ChatGPT to generate 29 of the test’s 200 multiple choice questions.

