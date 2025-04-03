Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (April 3 - 9, 2025)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic has been moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (WEST AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 13 to LM 14: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-1 (West Avenue) between Miller Avenue / Sparta Drive and Central Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (WEST AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 17: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-24 (West Avenue) between Elmore Road and Maryetta Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (N. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 17: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-28 (N. Main Street) between Miller Avenue and Elmore Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-788]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 (DUNBAR RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3.24: Flagging operations on SR-282 (Dunbar Road) from Frank P Brown Elementary School (South of Beaver Road) to Shadberry Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 04/30/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-773, 774, 801, 812]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 7: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-298 (Genesis Road) between Webb Avenue and Redmond Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/06/25 through 04/25/25 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-787]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Construction activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 has been reopened. Construction crews will be working outside of the roadway to install utilities. Traffic should be cautious of construction equipment near the shoulders. Contractor may need to flag traffic to move equipment or vehicles across the road.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from Lantana Road to West 2nd Street. The contractor will be pouring concrete beginning from Lantana Road to West 2nd Street. During this time, the contractor will utilize flaggers, and the road will be reduced to one lane for a period of time. Once operations are completed for the day, traffic will be reopened to two lanes. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-299 repair of bridge over I-40 MM 338.5 (LM 2.8): Construction activities ongoing in the area. The temporary traffic signals on SR-299 have been changed to flashing. SR-299 has been opened to both lanes of traffic. The contractor may require a temporary lane closure at times. If a lane is closed, signs and flaggers or the signals will accompany. [Jamison Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNY062]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

[Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road remains closed, at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Cemetery Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.55 to LM 2.75: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) will occur between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/14/24 through 04/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) bridge repair over Falling Water River (LM 24.4): The majority of the bridge repair work has been completed, and the temporary traffic signals have been removed. The contractor will continue to be on site intermittently to perform clean-up and punch list work. During this time, lane closures may be used, and flaggers will be present at the work site. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and should be prepared to stop. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cookeville/CNY066]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 118.47 to MM 124: On 04/10/25, from MM 118.47-124 eastbound, multiple rolling roadblocks will occur on I-24 from 8 AM to 5 PM local time. Motorists should expect significant delays and consider an alternate route.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 2 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25. Starting Monday night 3/31, there will be closures on I-24 and US-41 for phase 2 beam erection. Nightly operations will vary depending on work progression, but motorists are advised to expect delays. From 7 PM to 6 AM nightly, I-24 will be reduced to one lane and diverted over the interchange ramps across US-41 and back on I-24. US-41 will be closed with signed detours in place.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9): Travel lanes will be reduced on US-64/SR-50 to one lane in each direction for bridge repair work. The lane reduction will be in effect until project completion on 05/31/2025. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY097]

GRUNDY COUNTY AND MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 128.5 to MM 133.3: On 04/09/25 from 8 AM to 12 PM local time, rolling roadblocks will occur on I-24 from MM 128.5 (Elk River Bridge) to MM 133.3 eastbound. Additionally, crews will be paving the 135 East off-ramp at MM 135 on I-24. The ramp will be closed, and rolling roadblocks will be conducted on 04/09/25 from 11 AM to 6 PM local time. Message boards are in place. Motorists will be directed to detour at Exit 134 East.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (TVA RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 4.3: Flagger assisted lane closures in both direction of SR027 (TVA Rd) between the westbound and eastbound ramps of I-24. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers and signage will be present, 04/04/25 thru 04/04/25 from 9 am - 2pm. [2025-157]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be performing painting operations and structural repairs on the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River in South Pittsburg. This work will require a traffic shift leaving both lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Olympus Painting Contractors Inc./Dunlap/CNY063]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will maintain the closure of lane 2 (slow lanes) on SR-1 on both the EB and WB sides on the bridges with portable barrier rail and drums. These closures are Phase 1 and will remain in place for bridge repair operations for the foreseeable future (months). Under the bridge on SR-55 Bypass the portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulders under the bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./McMinnville/CNY196]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on permanent signs. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new curb & gutter. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. Grading activities will take place on Weston Hills Drive to complete the new vertical alignment connection to SR-60. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when entering and exiting the neighborhood. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 5) to SR-74 (LM 6.1): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-311. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue punch list work on SR-40. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations will be necessary during this work. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-74. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions from MM 3 to MM 15.6: THP / Officer assisted rolling roadblock on I-75 beginning southbound at MM 20 (64 By-Pass East in Cleveland exit) in Bradley County and northbound at MM 3 (E. Brainerd Road exit) in Hamilton County. Message boards, signage, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along I-75 and ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. 04/06/25 from 6 am to 8 am, with a rain date of 04/13/25. [2024-295]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 Utility Work northbound from MM 1.5 to MM 2.0: The City of Chattanooga’s contractor has been permitted to complete utility work off the I-75 NB onramp from East Ridge. The shoulder of the I-75 onramp near MM 1.6 will be closed during the duration of the project. Nighttime rolling roadblocks between 9 PM and 6 AM may be utilized to facilitate construction activities and delivery of materials. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to have nightly lane closures on I-75 North near Exit 3 (East Brainerd Road/SR-320) from Monday (3/31) to Thursday (4/3). These closures are necessary to saw cut faulted and cracked concrete pavement in preparation for removal and replacement. Starting at 9 PM on Friday (4/4) night traffic on I-75 North near East Brainerd Road will be reduced from 3 lanes to 2 lanes until 6 AM on Monday (4/7) morning. During this time the concrete pavement previously prepared will be removed and replaced with a new concrete roadway. Traffic flow will be returned to the previous 3 lanes by 6 AM Monday morning. The contractor will start again with nightly closures for saw cutting of concrete pavement from Monday (4/7) to Thursday (4/10) in preparation for the next available weekend for concrete pavement removal and replacement.) It may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or repairing guardrail, attenuators, etc. Portions of the left lane on North and South Terrace between Germantown Road and Spring Creek Road will remain closed for the installation of drainage structures, sanitary sewers, retaining and noise wall construction. All work is weather permitting. The entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road are currently closed. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14 to LM 15: NIGHTTIME Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between Spring Creek Road and Howell Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present from 03/03/25 through 05/30/25 from 9 pm - 5 am. [2025-016]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6 to LM 8: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-27 (Rossville Blvd) between E. 31st Street and E. 44th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop or detour if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/20/25 thru 05/22/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-768, 769, 770]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7 to LM 8: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-8 (E. Main Street) between Slayton Street and Gulf Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/07/25 thru 04/10/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-126]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: Daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor work along the ramps and 4th Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for bridge and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 04/03/25, 04/04/25, 04/05/25, 04/07/25, 04/08/25 and 04/09/25 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for bridge work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-305 (HWY. 305) Utility Work both directions from LM 7 to LM 10: Flagging operations on SR-305 from County Rd 212 to County Road 220. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 03/24/25 through 04/09/25 from 9 am to 2 pm. [2024-058]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 from west of Cook Drive to SR-30 and from SR-310 to the Monroe County Line: During this reporting period the contractor will begin construction sign installation. Motorists should be aware of workers in the area performing this work. Intermittent flagging operations around the work area may be necessary.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cleveland/CNZ038]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 1 to LM 2: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-58 between Gunstocker Road / Posey Road and SR-60. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop if needed. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/03/25 thru 04/09/25 from 10 am - 2 pm. [2025-087]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.09 to LM 3.25: Traffic will be reduced to one lane both directions with a flagging operation on SR-60 over the Tri-County Veterans Bridge at the Rhea-Meigs County Line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/23/24 through 04/24/25 from 8am - 4pm, weather permitting. [133847.00 - Utility Department]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-HWY. 64) TDOT Contractor northbound at LM 5: During this update period, TDOT contractors will reduce traffic to one lane on SR-40 (US-64) during daylight hours. One lane of traffic will remain open under a temporary flagging operation.

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will begin phase 2 bridge construction. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. Motorists should also be aware that traffic was recently moved onto a portion of the new bridge and there is a new traffic pattern through the project site.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 over SR-40 the construction of bridges: During this reporting period the contractor will begin construction sign installation. Motorists should be aware of workers in the area performing this work. Intermittent flagging operations around the work area may be necessary.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNZ042]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 repair of bridge over Tennessee River: The repair of the bridge on S.R. 30 over the Tennessee River (L.M. 17.28): The bridge has been reduced to one lane of traffic under the control of a traffic signal. The contractor will be making repairs under the Tennessee River Bridge. Watercraft users should use caution when accessing the TWRA boating ramp under the bridge in Rhea County. The contractor will have equipment and materials in the area of the access road for the boating ramp. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY201]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) Life Cycle Replacement: The Contractor will be replacing overhead Dynamic Message Signs (DMS). Shoulder Closures will be in place on Bradley I-75 NB between MM 25 and MM 35 and on McMinn I-75 SB between MM 44 and MM 36. Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone during daytime hours. Nightly lane closures may be needed at these locations. Marion County I-24 WB at MM 156 will have nightly lane closures between 8PM and 6AM starting 03-31-25 through 04/02/25. RESTRICTIONS: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 AND MCMINN I-75 SB BETWEEN MM 44 and MM 36 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. Total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area. [Davis H. Elliot Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNX413]

REGION 2 Installation of new and upgraded curb ramps and other miscellaneous pedestrian safety improvements: The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: Construction activities are ongoing along East Main Street in Chattanooga. The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps. The sidewalk will be closed in this area to all users. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY253]

REGION 2 The drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: Drain cleaning operations are planned on I-75 from MM 0 to MM 18. This is a mobile operation along the inside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY226]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be painting lanes on previously repaired concrete pavement in Cumberland County in Crossville on I-40 at the following on or off ramps: WB on and off ramps at exit 320, EB on ramp at exit 320, WB off ramp at exit 322, EB on ramp at exit 322, and WB on ramp at exit 329. This work will be completed with a mobile operation using a truck mounted attenuator with a message board. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNX411]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: Sweeping operations are planned throughout Region 2 this reporting period. Sweeping operations are mobile operations along the inside and outside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM for interstates and high traffic state routes, while daytime sweeping can be anticipated between 9 AM to 3 PM for lower traffic state routes.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY210]

REGION 2 Various Interstate and SRs - Cable Barrier Repair: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform cable barrier rail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Typically, only a shoulder closure will be used in the median, but lane closures will be employed as needed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNY183]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]

RESTRICTIONS

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

WARREN COUNTY - CNY196: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

REGION 2 - CNX413: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 AND MCMINN I-75 SB BETWEEN MM 44 and MM 36 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. Total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area.

###