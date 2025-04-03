Futurebytes CEO wins at Woman Changing the world Awards 2025

Jyothi Vemu Wins Silver Award in People’s Choice Education Category at the Prestigious Woman Changing the World Awards 2025 in London

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose, CA – April 2025 – Jyothi Vemu, the visionary founder and CEO of Futurebytes , has been honored with the Silver Award in the highly coveted People’s Choice Education category at the Woman Changing the World Awards 2025 held in London. This esteemed accolade recognizes Jyothi’s outstanding contributions to STEM education and her relentless efforts in empowering young minds through innovative learning experiences.The Woman Changing the World Awards celebrate female leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who are making a profound impact in their respective fields. Jyothi’s commitment to making STEM education accessible and engaging has garnered widespread recognition. Her leadership at Futurebytes has transformed the landscape of hands-on education, equipping children with the skills necessary for the future.“I am deeply honored to receive this award among such an inspiring group of women,” said Jyothi Vemu. “This recognition fuels my mission to break barriers in STEM education and continue empowering the next generation of innovators.”Under Jyothi’s leadership, Futurebytes has expanded across multiple locations in the Bay Area and has received accolades, including STEM.org accreditation and multiple business excellence awards. She has also been recognized by Success Magazine’s Top 25 Change Makers, the Titan Women in Business Awards, the Enterprising Women of the Year Award, and the AAPI Leadership Award.The award ceremony, held in the heart of London, brought together trailblazers from around the globe, highlighting the achievements of women who are driving significant social, educational, and business transformations.About Futurebytes Futurebytes is a leading STEM education company dedicated to fostering innovation and creativity among young learners. Through hands-on robotics, coding, AI, and 3D printing programs, Futurebytes is shaping the next generation of problem-solvers and innovators.

