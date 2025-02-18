Local woman named as a finalist for Global Awards

Jyothi Vemu of Futurebytes has been selected as a finalist in 6 Categories for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards.

SAN JOSE , CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favorite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health, and innovation. The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to action.Dr. Trent explains, “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams, and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.” Jyothi Vemu is the Founder and Managing Director of Futurebytes , a STEM education company dedicated to making coding, AI, machine learning, and robotics accessible to all. She launched Futurebytes, driven by her passion for STEM education and belief in its power to shape future generations. Previously, she was an assistant professor in India, teaching engineering and researching STEM integration for young learners. As the first entrepreneur in her family, she has navigated significant challenges, including immigration barriers limiting business expansion. Yet, her commitment to inclusive STEM education continues to fuel Futurebytes’ growth. Futurebytes has expanded to Four locations in Silicon Valley , offering hands-on STEM programs for K-12 students. Its curriculum integrates advanced technology, fostering computational thinking, problem-solving, and design skills. Futurebytes provides specialized holiday camps, Afterschool classes, and workshops and has pledged $50,000 in scholarships to support underserved girls in learning AI, coding, and robotics.Beyond traditional STEM education, Futurebytes has introduced STEM-themed birthday parties, where kids can engage in LEGO robotics and 3D design workshops, taking home their creations. This innovation reflects Jyothi’s vision of making STEM engaging, interactive, and accessible beyond the classroom.What sets Futurebytes apart is its unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion. Under Jyothi’s leadership, the company goes beyond teaching coding—it empowers students to innovate, think critically, and solve real-world problems. With a strong focus on scholarships, diversity, and future-ready skills, Futurebytes is shaping the next generation of STEM leaders Creating change can be tough, but Jyothi Vemu’s advice for those looking to follow their calling is: "Stay true to your vision and be persistent. Challenges will come, but if you remain passionate and committed, you’ll find ways to overcome them. Surround yourself with a supportive community and continuously innovate, because change happens when you’re determined and willing to adapt."Jyothi Vemu is proud of her achievements, In the last 12 months, She expanded Futurebytes to four Bay Area locations, won awards such as Enterprising Woman of the Year 2025, Success Magazine’s Top 25 Change Makers of 2024, Gold winner for Female Entrepreneur of the year from Titan Woman in Business Awards and Gold Winner for Community Impact by the Globee Awards, and launched $50,000 in scholarships for underserved girls. She attributes her success to her passion for STEM, commitment to inclusivity, and strong community support.She is committed to continuing to make an impact through her work. She envisions Futurebytes as a global leader in STEM education, expanding across the U.S. and India to bridge the equity gap by making AI, robotics, and coding accessible, especially for underserved students and girls.Dr. Trent’s vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way toward a better future for all.Read the complete finalist list at wcwawards.com/finalistsThe winners of the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards at Park Hyatt, River Thames, London, United Kingdom on 3 April 2025.

