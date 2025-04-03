Submit Release
Comments Welcome: Proposed Amendments to the Citizen Participation Plan

In accordance with the requirements of 24 CFR 91.105 and 24 CFR Part 5.158, the City of Boston released a draft of a proposed amendment to the Citizen Participation Plan (CPP) for a 30-day public comment period.  The CPP details how the City provides residents, community organizations, policymakers, and other interested parties the opportunity to learn about and participate in the planning, allocation and evaluation of the grant funds received annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing and community development programs.

This amendment proposes four changes to the current CPP: 

  1.  adds a reference to the HUD Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program;
  2. removes reference to the Affirmatively Fair Housing rule terminated by HUD;
  3. restores CPP flexibilities granted under the CARES Act; and
  4. updates website links and adds a table summarizing the CPP statutory requirements. 

Read the CPP Amendment

Read the CPP

Comments are welcome and accepted through May 4th  and can be sent by email to: mohcomments@boston.govby calling 617-635-0363 (you may leave a voicemail), or by sending mail to:

MOH Grants Management
12 Channel Street
Suite 902
Boston, MA 02210  

 

 

