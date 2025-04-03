West Tennessee Construction April 2-April 9, 2025

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47

DISTRICT 47 CRACK SEALING

Various locations on various routes in CARROLL, DYER, HENRY, and OBION COUNTIES

SR3: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3, in Dyer County, beginning at LM 24.23 to LM 24.68 and in Obion County, beginning at LM 0.00 and ending at LM 15.35.

BENTON COUNTY

I-40: The grading, drainage, and paving on I-40 at the US-641 (SR-69) interchange (Exit 126) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, noise walls, signals and paving on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from near S.R. 77 to near Cutlip Lane will cause lane closures throughout the project.

Meadowbrook Lane: On September 16, 2024, Meadowbrook Lane was closed.

Big Buck Road: On November 11, 2024, Big Buck Rd. was closed.

A detour will be provided.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Clyde Road at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance will cause lane closures throughout the project.

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Lexington Street at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving Dynamix Casting Fluxes will cause lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-1: The Resurfacing on SR1 from near Rutherford Fork Obion River (LM11.00) to SR22 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-211: The bridge over the North Fork Forked Deer River (just south of Dyersburg) will have outside lane closures for inspection and evaluation beginning August 9, 2024.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

SR-76(US-79)/SR77- The new four-lane section is open and final work on the project will continue under traffic with intermittent lane closures. TDOT advises all motorists to exercise caution as they adjust to new traffic patterns.

HENRY COUNTY

SR-218: The Resurfacing on SR218 from SR77 to SR76 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY

SR22: The Resurfacing on SR22 from SR5 to SR21 including bridge joint expansion joint repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY

U.S. 51(SR3): The construction of turn lanes on U.S. 51 (S.R. 3) at Greenfield Drive/N. Morgan Street for State Industrial Access (SIA) support serving Williams Sausage HQ will cause an inside lane closure on U.S. 51(SR3) to thru traffic during construction. The cross-over at Greenfield Drive and N. Morgans Street will also be closed to thru traffic during construction. The Speed Limit is reduced from 50 mph to 40 mph on U.S. 51.

OBION COUNTY

U.S. 51(SR3), U.S. 45 (SR 5): Soil boring work will cause temporary lane closures on U.S 51 and U.S. 45 in South Fulton. This work will take place in the interchange of U.S. 51 and U.S. 45 and areas immediately adjacent to the interchange along these routes.

NON-TDOT WORK

Weakley COUNTY

SR-54 from W. Nelson St to Cedar St: Dresden Public Works will be replacing manholes starting April 8th - 11th and April 16th – 17th resulting in the roadway being closed during daylight hours. Detour will be provided.

District 48

CHESTER, DECATUR, HARDEMAN, HAYWOOD, HENDERSON, AND MCNAIRY COUNTY

There will be lane closures on various state routes for asphalt testing

April 7, 2025, 7AM-4:30PM there will be lane closures on SR100 in Chester County from the Henderson County line to near SR69 for crews to take asphalt cores.

April 8, 2025, 7AM-4:30PM there will be lane closures on SR201 in Decatur and Henderson County From SR202 to SR104 for crews to take asphalt cores.

April 9, 2025, 7AM-4:30PM there will be lane closures on SR22 from Taylor Bailey Rd. To near Jane Lane for crews to take asphalt cores.

April 16, 2025, 7AM-4:30PM there will be lane closures on SR100 in Chester County from Old Montezuma Rd. To South Fork Forked Deer River Bridge for crews to take asphalt cores.

April 16, 2025, 7AM-4:30PM there will be lane closures on SR15 in Hardeman County from Davis Way to Lockwood Way for crews to take asphalt cores.

April 18, 2025, 7AM-4:30PM there will be lane closures on SR1 in Haywood County from near Big Muddy Creek Canal to SR19 for crews to take asphalt cores.

April 18, 2025, 7AM-4:30PM there will be lane closures on SR54 in Haywood County from near Thomas St. To Crockett County line for crews to take asphalt cores.

April 22, 2025, 7AM-4:30PM there will be lane closures on SR57 in Hardeman County from the Fayette County line to Saulsbury Rd. for crews to take asphalt cores.

CHESTER COUNTY

U.S. 45 (SR 5): The repair of bridges on U.S. 45 over overflow, Turkey Creek, and Dry Creek are projected to begin lane closures on October 1, 2024, for southbound traffic. Northbound traffic lanes will remain unaffected throughout the project.

CHESTER COUNTY

SR100 between E. Main St. (LM 13.88) and Baker Rd. (LM 16.41)

Crews are replacing 2 bridges on SR100 between E. Main St. and Baker Rd. Please use caution throughout the area.

CROCKETT COUNTY

SR221 at Thomas Rd. (LM 4.4)

SR221 in Crockett County is closed at Thomas Rd. for crews to construct a new concrete box culvert. A detour is posted.

HARDEMAN COUNTY

S.R.15 (U.S. 64): The ADA curb ramp upgrades along S.R.15 from L.M. 9.23 to L.M. 18.65 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR128 over the Pickwick Dam: The bridge rehabilitation will cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times. There is no lane width restriction at this time.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

I-40 East and Westbound MM 51.2- MM 48.6, at the Weigh Scales

Sunday, March 30 through Friday, April 4, 7PM-6AM: There will be lane closures both east and westbound on I-40 in Haywood County between MM 51.2 and MM 48.6, at the Haywood County Weigh Scales.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

SR222 from near proposed SR468 to near Camp Ground Rd.

The reconstruction and widening of SR222 from near proposed SR468 to near Camp Ground Rd. will cause traffic disruption daily. Please use caution through the area.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

SR222 just before Stanton, TN at the Railroad Track (Non-TDOT work)

Monday, March 31 through Thursday, April 3

SR222 will be closed just south of SR1 at the railroad crossing, for crossing upgrades. A detour will be posted.

HENDERSON COUNTY (Non-TDOT Work)

SR22 and US412 (SR20) Intersection in Lexington

Saturday, March 29, 2025, through Saturday, April 12, 2025, 7:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be rolling lane closures on US412 (SR20) in the right westbound lane from SR22 to N. Main St. And rolling lane closures on SR22 in the right north bound lane from Roberts St. To Hamlett St. This is for AT&T to remove overhead cable. Closures will not be every day.

HENDERSON COUNTY

I-40 from SR104 (Exit 101) to SR22 (Exit 108)

LOOK AHEAD

Monday, April 14 through Friday, April 18, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 in Henderson County between MM101 and MM108 for asphalt paving. Crews will begin work eastbound and will swap to westbound Wednesday and Thursday. WEATHER DEPENDENT

HENDERSON AND DECATUR COUNTY

I-40 between MM 95 (Madsion/Henderson Co. Line) and MM 126 (Decatur/Benton Co. Line)

Wednesday, April 2, through Wednesday April 9, 8:00AM-2:30PM: There will be possible lane closures on I-40 in Henderson and Decatur counties both east and westbound between MM95-MM126 for pothole patching.

MADISON COUNTY

I-40 AT S.R. 138 (EXIT 68): The interchange improvements on I-40 at S.R. 138 (Exit 68), including grading, drainage, and paving, will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions: The speed limit is reduced from 70 MPH to 60 MPH on I-40.

Wednesday, April 2, through Wednesday, April 9, 7PM-6AM: There are no scheduled closures.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, April 9, through Wednesday, April 16, 7PM-6AM: There are no scheduled closures.

District 49

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-222, including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42): Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 222 from Hebron Drive to near Thorpe Drive, including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42), will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions: The speed limit is reduced from 45 MPH to 40 MPH on SR 222.

Wednesday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 9 8PM-4:30AM: There are no scheduled closures.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-76 from Lagrange Road to Kay Lane: The construction of SR 460 will have SR 76 reduced to one lane. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Lagrange Road and Kay Lane. Kay Lane will be closed to through traffic during this phase of construction and will only be accessible from the southern end.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 On/Off Ramps intersecting with Norris Rd and S. Parkway E.:

Monday April 7 to Wednesday April 11, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane and ramp closures for concrete work of ADA ramps. One lane to remain open at all times and detours for ramp closures provided as necessary.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-40 from Levee Rd to Hollywood Street: Wednesday, April 2nd through Sunday, April 13th: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along Eastbound and Westbound I-40 for geotechnical testing activities.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-57 (E. Poplar Avenue) from Fletcher Road to I-269 (SR-385): Wednesday, April 2, through Monday, April 7: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along Eastbound and Westbound SR-57 for roadway widening activities. Flaggers will be present for directing traffic. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-4 from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange: The following routes will be affected due to roadway widening activities along SR-4.

Affected Routes:

· Lamar Avenue (SR-4): Speed limit reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange.

· Shelby Drive (SR-175): Speed limit reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph at the intersection with Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

· Pleasant Run Road: Closed to thru traffic from Pleasant Hill Road. Pleasant Run Road is closed from Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 from Kerrville Rosemark Road to the Tipton County Line:

The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures daily on eastbound and westbound SR 14 to perform grading, drainage, and paving work. Tracy Rd, Mulberry Rd, and Gragg Rd. will be closed, and a detour put in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd.) from SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) To I-240.:

Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures along east and westbound Walnut Grove Rd. (SR-23) from Poplar Ave. (SR-57) to I-240 for pavement marking activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

Daily 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures along east and westbound Walnut Grove Rd. (SR-23) from Poplar Ave. (SR-57) to I-240 for pavement marking activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR385 From I-40 to SR 3 (U.S. 51)

Wednesday, April 2nd, through Wednesday, April 9th: 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR385 in both directions for pothole patching. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 from Airways Blvd (Exit 23) to (S.R 4) Lamar (Exit 29)

Sunday, April 6th through Thursday, April 10th: 8:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-240 in both directions for pothole patching. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Shelby County

SR 1 (U.S. 51) Danny Thomas Blvd from Poplar Ave. (L.M. 2.85) to Jackson Avenue (L.M. 3.47), March 26th, through April 30th, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures for ADA ramp construction and Traffic Signal installations.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River (L.M. 0.00).

Restrictions: The speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH through the work zone along I-40 Westbound.

Wednesday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 9: There will be a single right lane closure along I-40 Westbound and I-40 Eastbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Wednesday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 9, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be a double right lane temporary lane closure along I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times. The Jackson Avenue and Riverside Drive on-ramps to I-40 Westbound will both be closed as necessary during this time. Detours will be posted.

Wednesday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 9, 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be a double right lane temporary lane closure along I-40 Eastbound on the Hernando de Soto Bridge for repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 Interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd.: The modification of the I-55 interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd. is currently under construction and will result in intermittent temporary lane closures and detours along I-55 as necessary from East-North Service Rd. in Arkansas to South Parkway in Tennessee.

Traffic Pattern:

The I-55 Northbound and Southbound have 2 lanes open in each direction. The Interchange and ramps remain closed at Riverside, Alston, and Crump.

Affected Routes:

· E. H. Crump Boulevard: Closed from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Dr.

· Riverside Drive: Closed from E. H. Crump Blvd. / I-55 interchange to W. Carolina Ave.

· Channel 3 Drive: On-Ramp to Riverside Dr. Closed.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240, I-55, and I-40 8PM to 5AM: Replacement of Digital Message Signs will cause rolling roadblocks at the following locations.

Date County Route Mile Marker to Mile Marker

04/01/25 CRITTENDEN I-40 E 4.00 1.00

04/01/25 CRITTENDEN I-40 W 4.00 1.00

04/02/25 SHELBY I-40 W 12.00 9.40

04/02/25 SHELBY I-40 W 10.00 7.00

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 and I-40: Installation of new weigh in-motion equipment will cause rolling roadblocks at the following locations.

Dates Route Mile Marker to Mile Marker

03/26/25-04/04/25 I-40 E 1A 1A.4

03/26/25-04/04/25 I-40 W 1A.8 1A.4

03/26/25-04/04/25 I-55 N 9.60 10.00

03/26/25-04/04/25 I-55 S 10.00 9.60

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

