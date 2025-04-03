ADOT unveils Autism Support specialty license plate

PHOENIX – Arizonans have another choice to support their favorite charitable causes as the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offers a new specialty license plate.

Just in time to celebrate National Autism Acceptance Month, ADOT is unveiling an Autism Support specialty plate. With this addition, MVD now offers 106 options. Each can be viewed at azdot.gov/plates and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates.

In addition to the new plate, the National Guard specialty plate has been redesigned and is also now available for motorcycles.

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. During fiscal year 2024, sales of specialty plates contributed over $13 million for various causes and charities. And is on pace to exceed that this fiscal year.

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona Legislature and have been offered since 1989. Plate designs complete a review by ADOT and law enforcement. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.

Learn more about each of these plates:

Autism Support

$17 from each plate will drive autism research and provide support for individuals with autism and their families through two sponsoring organizations; Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center and First Place AZ.

This plate will be available to anyone and also offered in a motorcycle format.

“Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center and First Place® AZ are honored to enhance awareness and rally support for autism-related programs and services across Arizona through our new license plate,” said SARRC President & CEO Daniel Openden, Ph.D., BCBA-D. “This initiative represents a powerful statement for our state and a milestone moment for Arizonans impacted by autism. We’re also proud to showcase the original artwork of Joe Bradley—an accomplished artist on the autism spectrum and a founding member of our Self-Advocate Advisory Board—whose creativity and talent bring this license plate to life.”

National Guard

$17 from each plate goes to support programs and services for the men, women, families, and mission of the Arizona National Guard.

This plate will now offer personalization, a motorcycle plate format, and will be available to anyone, eligibility requirements no longer apply.

“We are proud to introduce the new Arizona National Guard license plate – a symbol of the deep connection between the Arizona National Guard and the community we serve. With every purchase, you support our servicemembers, families, and underlying mission.” Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck, Arizona National Guard Adjutant General and Director of Emergency and Military Affairs.

To view and order any specialty plate, please visit azmvdnow.gov.