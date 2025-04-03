Spring Runoff Underway in Parts of Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 3 - Released on April 3, 2025

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is updating its spring runoff forecast.

Runoff is well underway across most of the southwestern and the southern areas of Saskatchewan.

Warmer daytime temperatures combined with freezing overnight temperatures over the past month have resulted in a slow melt so far this spring.

Snowfalls in late March brought 10 to 20 cm of snow from the Lloydminster area through Saskatoon and toward Yorkton however, it is not expected to significantly increase runoff.

For most of the snow-covered areas in southern and central Saskatchewan, much of the runoff has seeped into the soil, and with below normal precipitation for the past month, runoff is expected to be near normal.

In the area between Regina and Saskatoon, heavier snowpack remains with above normal runoff expected.

Expected runoff in northern Saskatchewan remains largely unchanged from the runoff forecast in March, with most of the Churchill River Basin and further north expected to see a below normal runoff.

The eastern parts of the Churchill River Basin around Sandy Bay and Flin Flon extending north to the southern part of the Reindeer Lake are expected to see near normal runoff this spring (up from the March 1 report due to heavier precipitation in March).

The runoff forecast can quickly change with heavy spring precipitation or rapid rises in temperatures causing fast snowpack melt.

Current reservoir levels at Lake Diefenbaker are more than one meter higher than average for this time of year as a result of the limited drawdown and early runoff in the southern prairie region.

As part of its overwinter operations plan to retain water supplies, WSA expects to exceed the recreational target of 552 meters by May 15.

Under this plan, we are well-positioned to support community supply, recreation, irrigation and industry as the reservoir is already ahead of the May 1st irrigation target of 551.5 meters.

