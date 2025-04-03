Mercy University Joins JED Campus to Support Student Mental Health

Official seal for Mercy University

Mercy University will assess and enhance mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention efforts in partnership with The Jed Foundation (JED).

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced that it has joined JED Campus in support of student well-being and mental health. The program is a nationwide initiative of The Jed Foundation (JED) designed to help schools evaluate and strengthen their mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention programs and systems to ensure that schools have the strongest possible mental health safety nets. Currently, nearly 500 campuses are engaged in the JED Campus program, reaching more than six million students in 44 states and the District of Columbia.“At Mercy University, we are deeply committed to fostering a campus environment where every student feels supported in their mental health and well-being,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “By partnering with The Jed Foundation, we are taking a proactive and strategic approach to ensuring that our students have access to the resources and support they need to thrive. Mental health is essential to academic success, and this collaboration is an important step in strengthening our efforts to create a healthier, more resilient campus community.”“The college years are the age when many mental health issues first manifest, and it can be a time of significant stress and pressure,” said John MacPhee, Chief Executive Officer of JED. “JED Campus helps schools by working with them to evaluate what their college or university is doing to support student emotional health and well-being and find practical ways to augment these efforts in a comprehensive way. We believe that the implementation of a campus-wide approach to mental health will lead to safer, healthier communities and likely greater student retention.”By joining JED Campus, Mercy University demonstrates a commitment to the emotional well-being of its students. JED Campuses embark on a multi-year strategic collaboration that not only assesses and enhances the work that is already being done but also helps create positive, lasting, systemic changes in the campus community. The program provides schools with a framework for supporting student mental health, as well as assessment tools, feedback reports, a strategic plan and ongoing support from the JED Higher Education team.“We are so pleased to be part of the JED Campus family,” said Colleen Powers, executive director of the health and wellness at Mercy University. “I am excited to begin this collaborative work which will greatly enhance our mental health supports and resources for the benefit of the entire Mercy community.”Mercy University’s membership in JED Campus begins with establishing an interdisciplinary, campus-wide team to assess, support and implement program, policy, and system improvements and completing a confidential, self-assessment survey on its mental health promotion, substance use and suicide prevention efforts. Upon completion of the assessment, JED subject matter experts provide schools with a comprehensive feedback report identifying successes and opportunities for enhancements. Over the course of four years, Mercy will collaborate with JED to help implement enhancements. All self-assessment responses and feedback reports are confidential.For more information about JED Campus, visit https://jedfoundation.org/our-work/higher-ed/ ###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu About The Jed Foundation (JED)JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults. We’re partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We’re equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We’re encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health. For more information, visit www.jedfoundation.org

