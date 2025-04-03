Attorney General Hilgers Announces Expansion of Synthetic Delta 8 Fight to Grand Island and Kearney

Lincoln--Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced his office’s expansion of its fight against illegal or unlawful synthetic THC. After a multi-agency investigation, the Attorney General is issuing cease & desist letters to all of the remaining locations in Grand Island and Kearney, Nebraska that have not already been sued. The investigation revealed evidence that the stores are selling illegal or unlawful THC-containing products. These letters come two weeks after the Attorney General sent similar letters to Omaha-area stores, and after the office has sued all of the stores in Norfolk.

Recently, the Grand Island Police Department, the Kearney Police Department, and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office investigators made purchases of products from multiple stores located in Grand Island and Kearney. Over 95% of the products purchased had labels that incorrectly identified the content of the products, and many products appeared to be marijuana marketed as hemp.

The letters issued to these stores communicate that many of the THC-containing products their companies sell misrepresent the concentrations and types of THC contained within those products. This lack of proper labeling means the stores are engaging in deceptive, unfair, and unsafe trade practices, and likely engaging in illegal conduct.

The Attorney General’s Office is sending formal letters requesting they immediately cease all sales of unlawful THC-containing products to Nebraska consumers to avoid litigation. The Attorney General’s Office is demanding that each store return a signed document indicating their Assurance of Voluntary Compliance. If they do not return a signed settlement, then the office will initiate litigation and will seek penalties and fees to the fullest extent allowed by law.

“We are grateful to our partner agencies for their help in our investigation and enforcement efforts,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers. “We will continue to escalate our city-by-city efforts until this problem is solved.”

Many of the stores have tobacco licenses and also sell synthetically produced THC-containing products, which may put their tobacco licenses at risk.

This continues the effort by Attorney General Hilgers to clean up the unlawful industry that has developed in Nebraska. In addition to the letters, Attorney General Hilgers has supported Senator Kauth’s introduction of LB 316, which was prioritized by Senator Storm. LB 316 is designed to stop the influx and sale of dangerous products masquerading as hemp and clean up the illegal marketplace that has developed in Nebraska.