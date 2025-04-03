Veterans Ready: Preparing for tornadoes and spring storms

Weather-related risks come in all shapes and forms and at any time. It’s essential for Veterans to take action and prepare for the worst while staying informed. Here are tips for Veterans during the spring storm and tornado seasons.

Understand the threat

Tornadoes, usually developing from severe thunderstorms, may strike with very little warning almost anywhere and can produce catastrophic, widespread destruction. Spring, between March and June, is peak season for tornadoes to potentially occur. They are incredibly violent; tornado winds will vary in speed, but can reach more than 200 mph and have the potential to destroy buildings, flip cars and create deadly debris.

Be alert and informed

Know the signs. Tornadoes could develop from rotating clouds; involve a loud roar, similar to a freight train; and appear as dark, greenish skies.

Sign up for alerts. Use the FEMA app, NOAA Weather Radio, and local emergency alert systems to receive warnings in real time.

Understand alerts. A tornado watch is an alert to be prepared, given favorable conditions, for a tornado to develop. A tornado warning means to immediately take shelter, as a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.

Build a tornado-specific emergency kit

Have a room identified that provides enhanced safety conditions where emergency supply kits can be stored. The supplies can include the following:

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days).

Non-perishable food.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (such as a NOAA Weather Radio).

Flashlights and extra batteries.

First aid kits.

Whistle (to signal for help).

Dust masks and plastic sheeting.

Local maps.

Copies of personal documents and medical records (use My HealtheVet to access VA records).

Medications, hearing aids, glasses and mobility device chargers.

Comfort items for kids or pets.

Create a tornado plan

Identify a safe shelter and location (possibly a basement or interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows).

Families should have a communication plan to ensure each member of the household knows how to reach one another and where to meet if separated.

Drill together to test the plans and practice tornado response actions regularly.

Know your VA support options

VA is here to support Veterans, family members and caregivers before, during and after disasters. Some key emergency response mechanisms include:

VA disaster assistance: Temporary housing, emergency prescriptions and replacement of damaged medical equipment.

VA mobile medical units: Various mobile assets deployed to affected areas to ensure continuity of care.

Mobile Vet Centers: Provide free, confidential counseling and crisis support with no appointments needed.

Veterans Crisis Line: Available 24/7 at 988 (press 1) or Text 838255 for support services during and after traumatic occurrences. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call.

My HealtheVet: Manages appointments, medication refills and access to online health records.

Connect with your community

Veterans may have a tendency to lead in emergency situations. If and when possible, check-in on neighbors who may need assistance, especially seniors or people with disabilities. Share your plans and encourage others to do the same.

Remember, preparedness isn’t just a checklist—it’s peace of mind. Stay informed and follow local guidance.

Resources