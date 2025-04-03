New Long Island Rail Road Yaphank Station

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials broke ground on the new Yaphank Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station strategically relocated to be closer to William Floyd Parkway, the Long Island Expressway and Brookhaven National Laboratory.

“The new Yaphank station promises to be a world-class, fully accessible experience that connects riders to additional amenities faster than ever before," Governor Hochul said. “Today, we are delivering for Long Islanders once again — continuing on the path to strengthen the local economy and bring these riders the modern, efficient transit experience they deserve."

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “The old Yaphank station dates back to 1844, and today's riders deserve a modern transit hub that’s closer to the action. The new station will deliver a 21st century experience while connecting riders to the best service in LIRR’s 190-year history.”

Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free said, “The LIRR is helping build Long Island by providing the best customer experience for people to get to jobs and activities throughout the region. A convenient new location, near local highways and the modern amenities that come with the new station will make it easier for businesses to attract more people and strengthen the local economy.”

MTA President of Construction and Development Jamie Torres-Springer said, "Riders in eastern Suffolk deserve a more convenient and modern transit hub, and we’re ready to deliver one better, faster and cheaper than ever before. Yaphank can look forward to a fully accessible station with modern amenities that will anchor this neighborhood for generations to come.”

The new station will be fully accessible to all in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and outfitted with a number of improvements, including:

A parking lot with space for 50 cars will have an integrated bus loop to accommodate pickups and drop offs.

A plaza area with an information totem providing train schedules and bike rack.

A Help Point intercom on the platform.

In the coming weeks, the construction site will be graded and utilities will be installed. Construction is targeted for substantial completion in the second quarter of 2026 with the station scheduled to be commissioned soon after. Once the new station is up and running the existing Yaphank Station will be demolished.

The Long Island Rail Road reached Yaphank in 1844 when LIRR service was started to Greenport. During World War II, the station was vital to the war effort due to its access to nearby Camp Upton.

The existing Yaphank Station is located on the Ronkonkoma Branch in Suffolk County, serviced by a diesel-operated fleet. The station has long had low ridership and is geographically restricted for future expansion and improvements. The new location chosen for the station presents a better opportunity for usage considering the nearby industrial park and proximity to Brookhaven National Laboratory. The new station’s platform will accommodate two train cars, which is similar in size to the existing station and sized to the length of trains serving the line between Ronkonkoma and Greenport.

The $20 million project to undertake the relocation of the existing Yaphank Station to a point further east on the LIRR’s Main Line will be supported by funding from within the MTA capital program.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Transformative rail projects are essential to the growth of Suffolk County’s economy. This initiative will open new doors for the region, help create jobs and improve our transportation infrastructure.”

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Daniel Panico said, “The relocation of the Yaphank train station began as an idea that I had as a Town Councilman that I brought to then Supervisor Romaine, now Suffolk County Executive, who championed the idea with former MTA Board member Mitch Pally. Nearly a decade later it is gratifying to see that what began as an idea is becoming a reality. Located in our bustling industrial park, this new station will also enhance connectivity to Brookhaven National Laboratory. We are grateful to all those who understood the vision and undertook the process to get this done."

Executive Director of Association for a Better Long Island Kyle Strober said, "The relocation of the Yaphank LIRR station reflects the type of strategic investment in Long Island’s infrastructure that will pay economic dividends for decades to come. The new location will stimulate existing and additional economic development along the William Floyd Parkway corridor, creating a walkable mass transit option for the residents in surrounding multi-family housing developments. The station will also increase access to BNL, a world renown research facility, which generates hundreds of millions of dollars of economic output for Long Island, employs approximately 2,500 people, with more than 5,000 visitors annually. We commend Governor Hochul and the MTA for their continued investment in Long Island’s future.

Long Island Association President & CEO Matt Cohen said, “The new Yaphank train station will improve service and reliability while helping unlock greater economic growth in the Town of Brookhaven; and I commend Governor Hochul, the LIRR and its President Rob Free, County Executive Romaine, and Supervisor Panico for identifying the need for a new station and partnering to get it done.”