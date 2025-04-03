Lake City Shooting Range temporarily closed due to power outage
BUCKNER, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has delayed the opening of Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center due to a power outage. Staff are working to resolve the issue. The range will remain closed until power can be restored.
The range is located at 28505 E Truman Road in Buckner. Their phone line is still operational and staff can be reached at 816-249-3194.
MDC will provide an update when the power is back on.
