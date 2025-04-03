Judicial Law Clerks Share Experiences with Creighton Students

Recognizing the opportunity to engage law students gathered at Creighton for Supreme Court arguments on April 2, 2025, Court of Appeals Judge Francie Riedmann assembled a panel of current and former judicial law clerks to discuss clerkship positions as a valuable alternative to immediately entering trial practice after law school. Each panelist began by sharing how they first learned about their clerkship openings, offering insights into the hiring process. While all clerks on the panel had experience in the state appellate system, Riedmann emphasized that similar positions exist in trial courts and the federal judiciary.

Photo: Helen Russell, former Court of Appeals clerk; Katie Wayne, former Court of Appeals clerk; Stavros Piperis, Supreme Court clerk; Krysta Applegate-Hampton, Court of Appeals clerk; and, Christian Mirch, former Supreme Court clerk with Judge Francie Riedmann.