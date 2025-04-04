airSlate SignNow and NavLabs Launch Seamless E-Signature Integration for Appian

signNow-NavLabs Partnership

New Partnership Brings Cost-Effective, Enterprise-Grade eSignature Capabilities to Appian’s Low-Code Platform

SignNow offers a compelling alternative for Appian users who’ve been tied to expensive e-signature tools” — John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate, a global leader in workflow automation solutions, has announced a partnership with NavLabs , a boutique consultancy specializing in Appian development, to deliver a new SignNow integration for Appian users. The new integration, developed by NavLabs in close partnership with airSlate, introduces airSlate SignNow’s award-winning eSignature functionality directly into the Appian platform, offering organizations a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to legacy solutions.airSlate SignNow is a leading eSignature solution designed to simplify document signing and approval workflows. Known for its intuitive user interface and flexibility, SignNow provides legally binding e-signatures with enterprise-grade security. Its feature set offers parity with more expensive legacy providers, but at a significantly lower cost—a key factor for many organizations navigating shrinking budgets and increased demands for efficiency.NavLabs has built a reputation as a trusted consultancy in the Appian ecosystem, helping organizations design and deploy custom applications that address complex business processes. The firm serves clients across industries, including government, healthcare, financial services, and energy. As a finalist in the 2024 Appian World Live Build Challenge, NavLabs is widely regarded for its ability to deliver innovative, user-friendly solutions that balance technical sophistication with ease of use.Colin Teubner, Vice President of Technology at NavLabs, has a unique vantage point on the partnership. Before joining NavLabs, Teubner served as the Head of Solutions at airSlate, where he worked closely with partners and customers to deploy airSlate’s suite of products, including SignNow.“When I transitioned from my role leading solutions at airSlate to joining NavLabs, one of my priorities was continuing to work with airSlate products—especially SignNow,” Teubner explained. “We saw an opportunity to bring a more affordable, flexible eSignature solution to the Appian ecosystem, and we acted on it.”Teubner noted that many organizations—particularly in the public sector—are paying a premium for services without considering alternatives. “We frequently hear from government customers paying as much as $9 to $11 per envelope,” he said. “Our goal was to give these organizations a reliable, cost-effective option that integrates seamlessly with the applications they’re already using.”“SignNow offers a compelling alternative for Appian users who’ve been tied to expensive e-signature tools,” said John Midtbo, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate. “NavLabs understands Appian’s DNA—and they’ve made SignNow fit into it like it was always meant to be there. This partnership with NavLabs not only expands our integration ecosystem but also delivers tangible value to customers by lowering costs and simplifying workflows.”Through the SignNow integration, Appian users can embed e-signature workflows directly into their applications without relying on costly or cumbersome legacy systems. It allows users to send documents for signature, manage templates, and track document status without leaving the Appian platform. Users can also leverage embedded sending and editing features to configure documents within Appian’s interface, eliminating the need to rebuild user interfaces or rely on external tools.With this partnership, airSlate SignNow and NavLabs aim to provide organizations—particularly those in document-heavy industries like government, healthcare, finance, and insurance—with a powerful alternative to costly legacy eSignature providers.The airSlate SignNow integration for Appian AppMarket is now available. For more information, visit: https://community.appian.com/b/appmarket/posts/appian-signnow-integration-sdk ABOUT AIRSLATEairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

