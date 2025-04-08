East Alabama Board of REALTORS®, Middle Georgia MLS, and FMLS Announce Groundbreaking Three-Way Data Share Agreement

Empower real estate professionals, homebuyers, and sellers by expanding listing access and market insights on both sides of the Alabama-Georgia border

This is a game-changer for our members and the communities we serve. With buyers & sellers crossing state lines, this ensures our members have the tools to serve their clients more effectively.” — Chris Lammons, CEO East Alabama Board of REALTORS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to enhance real estate opportunities across state lines, the East Alabama Board of REALTORS(EABOR), Middle Georgia MLS (MGMLS), and First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) have announced a strategic three-way data share agreement. This collaboration will empower real estate professionals, homebuyers, and sellers by expanding listing access and market insights on both sides of the Alabama-Georgia border.By sharing real-time property listings and market data, agents and brokers across these three MLSs will now have a more comprehensive view of available homes, pricing trends, and buying opportunities. This enhanced connectivity creates a seamless experience for professionals working in the East Alabama and Middle & North Georgia regions, ensuring they can better serve clients with up-to-date and accurate information.“This partnership is a game-changer for our members and the communities we serve,” said Chris Lammons, CEO of the East Alabama Board of REALTORS. “With many buyers and sellers crossing state lines for their real estate needs, this data share ensures our members have the tools and insights necessary to serve their clients more effectively.”The collaboration comes as both the Alabama and Georgia markets continue to see increased demand for residential and commercial properties. The expanded data access will help agents in all three MLSs remain competitive and provide better service to their clients by breaking down previous geographic boundaries to find homes for buyers and sellers.“As a data service organization serving Brokers and Agents, our primary goal is to provide our members with the best possible service,” said Suzanne Beers, CEO of Middle Georgia MLS. “This partnership with FMLS and EABOR allows us to expand our reach, giving our members more opportunities to find the perfect property for their buyers and maximize exposure for their sellers.”FMLS, the largest MLS in Georgia, has long advocated for regional cooperation to improve the real estate experience. This partnership aligns with its mission to support agents and brokers with cutting-edge technology and the most robust data resources available.“At FMLS, we believe in fostering partnerships that drive innovation and growth,” said Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. “By collaborating with EABOR and MGMLS, we’re breaking down barriers and ensuring that professionals on both sides of the Alabama-Georgia line have the data they need to succeed. This data share agreement is a win-win for everyone involved—especially the buyers and sellers who rely on accurate and comprehensive market information.”With this agreement, members of EABOR, MGMLS, and FMLS will access more listings, better market analytics, and increased opportunities to facilitate cross-border transactions. Integrating listings from these three MLSs strengthens the Southeast’s real estate ecosystem and marks a significant step toward greater industry collaboration.

