Putting ovarian cancer on the agenda this Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

This Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month we spoke with politicians across the UK making sure ovarian cancer was on the agenda. We wanted to share some of the highlights from the month and encourage you to campaign alongside us!

Calling on the Scottish Government to take action

The Target Ovarian Cancer team travelled to Scottish Parliament to speak with MSPs about the challenges facing women diagnosed in Scotland and delivering our open letter to the Scottish Government calling on them to launch an urgent review into ovarian cancer surgery provision across Scotland.

Over the past 18 months, we've been working with a group of inspiring women in the West of Scotland highlighting the considerable delays many women diagnosed with ovarian cancer face in accessing vital surgery.

We wanted to use Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month as an opportunity to highlight the challenges facing women accessing surgery as well as an opportunity to raise awareness. We were pleased two of the wonderful campaigners who we've been working with could join us on the day to share their experience with MSPs and discuss why access to surgery is so important.

The event was kindly sponsored by Monica Lennon MSP. We were delighted to be joined by 14 MSPs, including the Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care, Neil Gray MSP and the Minister for Public Health & Women’s Health, Jenni Minto MSP. This was a great opportunity for us to speak with those who have the power to make a difference.

We now await a response to our open letter which gained over 1,600 signatures, so watch this space!

MPs get Ovar-Dressed to help raise awareness

This year we asked Members of Parliament to get Ovar-Dressed to help raise awareness during our annual drop-in event in Parliament! Our event this year was kindly sponsored by one of our Target Ovarian Cancer Champions, Terry Jermy MP who works closely with one of our wonderful campaigners, Diane.

We know ovarian cancer continues to be overlooked, which is why we were delighted to have 26 MPs join us and help raise vital awareness. This was a great opportunity for us to share the challenges facing women diagnosed, as well as the action we need to take to transform the future for everyone diagnosed with this disease, including seeing funded national symptoms campaigns.

We look forward to working with the MPs that joined us and together making sure that the upcoming National Cancer Plan takes action to improve awareness of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer mentioned in every UK Parliament!

Throughout the month of March, representatives from across the UK were helping us raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer and helping us put ovarian cancer on the agenda. These are just some of the actions they took:

Representatives from across the UK shared the symptoms of ovarian cancer on their social media, including the First Minister for Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill MLA and the Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly MLA

Our Target Ovarian Cancer Champion, Mark Isherwood MS made a statement in the Senedd highlighting the need for greater awareness in Wales and called on the Welsh government to take action. Read his full statement

Connie Egan MLA helped raise awareness in Stormont by making a statement, urging other MLAs to share the information on the symptoms with their loved ones and their communities. Read Connie’s full statement

Monica Lennon MSP tabled a motion to mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in Scottish Parliament, helping draw attention to our concerns around access to surgery in the West of Scotland. We're delighted that this motion was supported by 24 Members of Scottish Parliament. You can read the motion

Our Target Ovarian Cancer Champion, Terry Jermy MP raised a question during Business of the House questions and helped highlight that over 40,000 women are currently living with this disease and asked whether the House would consider a debate on ovarian cancer. You can read his full question

Get involved with our campaigning by signing up to join us. If you'd like to ask your representative to become a Target Ovarian Cancer Champion, you can write to them using our email template.

Ask your MP to become a Target Ovarian Cancer Champion