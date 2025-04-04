Dr. Jonathan Odinsky of Infinity Dental Wellness Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Dentist

Dr. Jonathan Odinsky

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Jonathan Odinsky of Infinity Dental Wellness based on merit for 2024.

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Jonathan Odinsky of Infinity Dental Wellness based on merit for 2024.---Dr. Jonathan Odinsky, founder of Infinity Dental Wellness, has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2024. Dr. Odinsky is a skilled general dentist, renowned for his expertise in implantology, advanced prosthodontics, and holistic dental care. His commitment to providing exceptional, patient-centered treatment ensures that every patient receives personalized, top-tier care. Combining a strong foundation of academic excellence with years of hands-on experience, Dr. Odinsky is dedicated to delivering the best possible outcomes for all of his patients.Graduating summa cum laude from CUNY Queen’s College, Dr. Odinsky continued his academic journey at Stony Brook University’s School of Dental Medicine, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree. He further honed his skills through a rigorous three-year residency at Northwell’s North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY, where he was selected as Chief Resident. Dr. Odinsky's dedication to advanced learning led him to pursue specialized training in Implantology and Advanced Prosthodontics as part of a prestigious Fellowship at North Shore University Hospital. This advanced education places him among a select group of general dentists who are formally trained in the placement and restoration of complex dental implants. He has earned the distinguished title of Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, underscoring his excellence in this field.Dr. Odinsky’s holistic approach to dentistry sets him apart. With a deep commitment to biological and safe dental practices, he is specially trained in the Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART) through the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT). This certification showcases his dedication to providing patients with the safest, most effective treatment options available.Patients appreciate Dr. Odinsky not only for his advanced expertise but also for his warm, caring demeanor. He believes in fostering open communication and creating a collaborative environment where patients feel heard and understood. His mission is to blend cutting-edge techniques and high-quality materials with a personalized approach, ensuring the comfort and well-being of every patient throughout their dental journey.From routine dental procedures to complex implant and prosthodontic treatments, Dr. Odinsky’s advanced skills and patient-focused philosophy make him a trusted provider for comprehensive dental care. Whether you’re seeking restorative treatments or simply want to maintain optimal oral health, Dr. Odinsky is dedicated to making every smile a little brighter.To learn more about Dr. Odinsky, please visit his website: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/dr-jonathan-odinsky/ ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.