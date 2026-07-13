UNESCO-supported Public Forum Empowers Youth and Advances Partnerships for World Heritage Protection in Bosnia and Herzegovina

On 19 June 2026, a Public Forum entitled “Sustainable protection of World Heritage and the environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina” was held in Ravno, bringing together representatives of government institutions, academia, environmental and heritage professionals, civil society organisations, local stakeholders and young people to advance dialogue and partnerships in support of heritage conservation and environmental sustainability.

The Forum was organised as part of the project “Raising Awareness of Environmental Protection and World Heritage in Bosnia and Herzegovina – Engaging youth through educational materials and public forums.” The project is implemented by the Public Institution “Vjetrenica” Ravno with the support of UNESCO through International Assistance under the World Heritage Fund.

The initiative forms part of UNESCO’s broader efforts to support States Parties in strengthening the protection and sustainable management of World Heritage properties through capacity-building, cooperation, youth empowerment and community engagement. By raising awareness of the need to safeguard the Outstanding Universal Value of the World Heritage property Vjetrenica Cave, Ravno and encouraging dialogue among institutions, experts and communities, the project contributes to integrating sustainable development principles into heritage conservation and environmental stewardship.

Held shortly after World Environment Day 2026, celebrated under the theme of climate action, the Forum underscored the close interdependence between environmental protection and World Heritage conservation. It provided a platform for participants to exchange knowledge and identify opportunities for enhanced cooperation in addressing common conservation challenges.

Opening remarks were delivered by Davor Baković, Director of the Public Institution “Vjetrenica” Ravno; Biljana Čamur Veselinović, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Secretary-General of the Commission for cooperation with UNESCO; Stjepan Matić, representative of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Tourism; and Siniša Šešum, Head of the UNESCO Antenna in Sarajevo.

Speakers highlighted the values that led to the inscription of Vjetrenica Cave, Ravno on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2024, notably its exceptional subterranean biodiversity, high levels of endemic species, globally significant cave ecosystems and rare relict species offering unique insights into the evolutionary history of life on Earth. The discussions underscored the importance of coordinated action among public institutions, the scientific community, local communities and young people, while emphasizing that effective conservation relies on strong partnerships and informed decision-making.

The Forum demonstrated the value of an integrated approach to environmental protection and World Heritage conservation, while highlighting the important contribution that young people can make to the long-term safeguarding of heritage.