Minister Velenkosi Hlabisa signs MoU with United Kingdom and Northern Ireland on official development assistance

On 28 March 2025, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa held a high-level meeting with the British High Commissioner, Mr. Antony Phillipson, in Pretoria, to further strengthen diplomatic ties between South Africa and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This engagement served as an opportunity for productive discussions on mutual areas of interest. Notably, the United Kingdom, through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), is providing technical assistance to enhance climate-resilient local economic development in ten municipalities across five provinces: Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. The three-year programme, running from 2024 to 2027, aims to support South Africa’s green recovery, promote sustainable growth, and foster institutional development by addressing gaps in investment planning, integrated area-based development, service delivery, and economic diversification.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations. This agreement aims to bolster local economic development cooperation through technical collaboration in selected municipalities, creating opportunities based on mutual benefit and equality.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in local economic development across identified municipalities and fosters the exchange of programs and expertise between relevant institutions. The ten municipalities set to benefit from this technical assistance are Mogale City, Emfuleni, Newcastle, Ray Nkonyeni, Alfred Duma, Polokwane, Thulamela, Mbombela, Steve Tshwete, and King Sabatha Dalindyebo.

Minister Hlabisa highlighted the significance of enhancing technical partnerships to support distressed municipalities and facilitate local economic growth across the country.

Discussions also touched on the upcoming G20 Summit, which South Africa will host. The British High Commissioner expressed his country’s full support for South Africa’s leadership role in the G20 and reiterated confidence in the nation’s capacity to successfully host the event. Additionally, he affirmed the UK’s commitment to the Disaster Risk Working Group, underscoring the importance of global cooperation in disaster risk reduction and building resilience.

Through this partnership, both South Africa and the United Kingdom are dedicated to fostering resilient and sustainable infrastructure, essential for driving economic growth and development. Minister Hlabisa also underscored CoGTA’s role in the nation’s energy transition, calling for deepened collaboration between the government, citizens, and the private sector to ensure an inclusive approach to governance that prioritizes local economic growth and holistic national development.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in strengthening the strategic relationship between South Africa and the United Kingdom, reaffirming the Government of National Unity’s commitment to addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

