Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia collaborate on Early Grade Language Assessments to improve inclusive education in Lao PDR

Ms Manoly Dongvan, Deputy Director General, Research Institute for Educational Sciences (RIES) said “The aim of the longitudinal study is to understand how this group of students are progressing from year to year after teachers receive support and training. It will help us identify what teaching strategies work for supporting all students’ learning, especially those facing disadvantages that quality teaching can help to overcome.”

Ms Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary, Australian Embassy said “The findings will provide valuable insights that can inform educational policies and practices, contributing to the improvement of the education system. Ultimately, the goal is to enhance learning outcomes for all students, ensuring they receive the support necessary to succeed academically and socially.”

From 18 to 21 March, the 26 enumerators from RIES and Dongkhamxang Teacher Training College attended a four-day training on the grade two EGLA test. Starting 24 March, they started conducting field work accompanied by provincial and district education personnel. The data will be analysed by ACER and BEQUAL in May and June, with results available in September.