Durham School Services Donates Funds to Support Hutchinson Public Schools’ Bus Wrapping Project

Newly unveiled Hutchinson Public Schools Activity Bus

HUTCHINSON, KS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves, has funded the wrapping of two activity buses for Hutchinson Public Schools. The buses will be used to transport students to and from sports events and activities.The first of the two wrapped buses, adorned with the school district’s signature colors and logo, was unveiled recently, and the second bus is slated to be unveiled later this month. The design, which aims to promote and demonstrate school pride, was designed by Hutchinson High School students.Durham School Services and Hutchinson Public Schools have been partners since 1997, and as evidenced by their nearly 30-year partnership, have developed a strong, trusting relationship. Over the course of the partnership, the Hutchinson Durham team has supported various community events such as hosting toy and school supply drives, volunteering at local shelters, in-kind transportation services, and more, as part of their Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program.“Our school district is fortunate to have such a strong partner in Durham School Services,” said Stacy Goss, Director of Communications, Marketing & Public Relations, USD 308 Hutchinson Public Schools. “When Durham’s General Manager Michael Simmons approached us with the idea, my mind immediately went to our students and how we could involve them. Hutchinson High School students in the Graphic Design Project Management class designed the artwork. They worked closely with the vinyl wrap vendor to design and approve the art. There were a few vents on the bus that the vinyl wrap couldn't adhere to, so our students in the Collision Repair course at our Career and Technical Education Academy jumped in to paint them. Overall, we are impressed with the outcome! Our students are riding in style and can take pride in the work they've put out into the community. We appreciate Durham School Services and their longstanding commitment to students in USD 308.”“As a long-time partner, we were delighted with this opportunity to give back to the students and community by supporting the bus wrapping project as part of our Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program,” said Michael Simmons, Hutchinson General Manager, Durham School Services. “Uplifting and giving back to the communities we serve is a Company value we live by and strongly believe in, and it is through our Partners Beyond the Bus program that we are able to showcase this commitment. Our teams do incredible work in their community all year round, so I am glad we were able to highlight a meaningful project such as this one with Hutchinson Public Schools that will benefit the students and community for years to come.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

